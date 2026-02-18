LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS STOCK DROPS OVER 80% FOLLOWING CLINICAL TRIAL DISCLOSURE -- CLASS ACTION SEEKS DAMAGES FOR INVESTORS

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) securities of the important March 16, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Vistagen securities between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

THE MARKET REACTION

On December 17, 2025, Vistagen announced that its Phase 3 clinical study did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint. The trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, and there was no treatment difference between the drug candidate and placebo for the secondary endpoints.

The market reacted swiftly and dramatically. The price of Vistagen's common stock declined from a closing price of $4.36 per share on December 16, 2025 to $0.86 per share on December 17, 2025 — a decline of more than 80%, representing a loss of $3.50 per share.

ANALYST REACTIONS

According to the complaint, analysts reacted immediately to the disclosure. A Jefferies analyst noted that a pattern was emerging where the drug's efficacy remained fairly consistent across studies while the placebo response remained variable, raising questions about where the true placebo rate should trend.

A William Blair analyst downgraded the shares, characterizing the Phase 3 miss as "disappointing" and expressing uncertainty about whether the drug candidate is an active agent for the acute treatment of the disorder.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Start your claim now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP