Levi & Korsinsky Probes Ralliant's $14-Per-Share Gap Between Adjusted and GAAP Earnings Following $1.4 Billion Charge

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating Ralliant Corp. (NYSE: RAL) regarding the significant divergence between the company's adjusted and GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025, as disclosed on February 4, 2026. While Ralliant reported adjusted earnings per share that exceeded analyst expectations, its GAAP earnings per share came in at a loss of $12.10—a swing of more than $14 per share attributable primarily to a $1.4 billion goodwill impairment charge. Ralliant stock declined more than 25% the following day. Investors who purchased shares of Ralliant and experienced losses may obtain more information about this investigation by clicking here.

Non-GAAP or "adjusted" earnings metrics have come under increasing scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has issued guidance cautioning companies against presenting adjusted figures more prominently than GAAP results or using them in ways that could obscure material charges. SEC Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation 100.01 states that non-GAAP measures should not be presented with greater prominence than the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Staff guidance has repeatedly emphasized that large reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP results warrant clear and specific disclosure.

In Ralliant's case, the adjusted earnings excluded a $1.4 billion impairment charge that reduced GAAP results by more than $12 per share. The adjusted figures painted a picture of operational profitability, while the GAAP figures reflected a substantial loss. Revenue for the quarter was $554.6 million, approximately in line with the FactSet estimate of $545.4 million, meaning the core revenue performance was not the source of the earnings divergence—the impairment was.

The investigation examines whether Ralliant's presentation of its financial results gave appropriate weight to the GAAP loss, whether the impairment was discussed with sufficient specificity to allow investors to understand its cause and implications, and whether the emphasis on adjusted results may have created a misleading impression of the company's financial health during a period in which a massive write-down was being recorded.

Following the disclosure, the market's reaction was unambiguous: shares opened sharply lower on February 5 and remained depressed throughout the session, with volume running at multiples of the recent average. Analysts and institutional investors appeared to focus on the GAAP loss and the impairment's implications rather than the adjusted earnings beat.

