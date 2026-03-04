Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of the Ongoing Investigation into Potential Violations of Securities Laws - AGIO

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.") (NASDAQ: AGIO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 19, 2025, Agios reported topline results from its RISE UP Phase 3 trial of Mitapivat in Sickle Cell Disease. While the trial met one of its primary endpoints, it failed to achieve in the other, falling shy of a statistically significant improvement in annualized rate of pain ("pain crises"). Additionally, the "key secondary endpoint of change from baseline in PROMIS Fatigue was not met." Following this news, Agios' stock price fell by $22.33 per share to open at $23.16 per share. . To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=183995&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

