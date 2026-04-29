Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Globant S.A. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2026 - GLOB

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Globant S.A. ("Globant S.A." or the "Company") (NYSE: GLOB) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Globant S.A. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/cases/globant-s-a-class-action-lawsuit-glob?prid=185921&wire=4

GLOB investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Globant's Latin American operations began experiencing turmoil in late 2023. Latin America was not, as defendants claimed, a "particularly beneficial" region that would allow for the "ability to grow" Globant's business. Nor was the market in Latin America "stable" or "improving a lot." In truth, Globant was facing decreasing demand across Latin America and had frozen wages in both Argentina and Mexico in late 2023 and Latin American clients were reducing and cancelling their projects with the Company. Moreover, it was misleading for Globant to discuss the effects of the depreciation of the Argentine currency on its project contracts without disclosing that it had frozen the wages of its Argentine employees and that, because of currency depreciation, those wage freezes amounted in practical terms to wage cuts.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Globant S.A. during the relevant time frame, you have until June 23, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP