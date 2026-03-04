Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 24, 2026 in Navan, Inc. Lawsuit - NAVN

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Navan, Inc. ("Navan, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NAVN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Navan, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons of the class who purchased or acquired Navan's shares pursuant and traceable to the offering on October 30, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/navan-inc-navn-securities-class-action-lawsuit-filed-february-27-2026?prid=183994&wire=4

NAVN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, at the time of the offering, the Company had increased its sales and marketing expenses. As the truth about the Company's business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Navan investors to suffer significant damages. Indeed, by the commencement of the action, Navan's shares traded as low as $9.01 per share, representing a decline of over 60% from the Offering Price.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Navan, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until April 24, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP