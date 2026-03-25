Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2026 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Lawsuit - TCPC

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. ("BlackRock TCP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCPC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of BlackRock TCP investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 6, 2024 and January 23, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/blackrock-tcp-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=184772&wire=4

TCPC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company's investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (2) the Company's efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (3) as a result, the Company's unrealized losses were understated; (4) as a result, the Company's net asset value was overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in BlackRock TCP during the relevant time frame, you have until April 6, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP