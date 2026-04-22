Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 22, 2026 in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lawsuit - ATRA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATRA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 20, 2024 and January 9, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/atara-biotherapeutics-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=185731&wire=4

ATRA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) certain manufacturing issues, as well as deficiencies inherent in the ALLELE study, made it unlikely that the FDA would approve the tabelecleucel BLA; (ii) accordingly, tabelecleucel's regulatory prospects were overstated; (iii) the aforementioned manufacturing issues also subjected Atara to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny, as well as jeopardized its ongoing clinical trials; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Atara's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 22, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP