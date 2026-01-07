Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Acquires Signature Resolution

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Signature Resolution, LLC ("Signature" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-complexity private dispute resolution services, in partnership with the Company's founders.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Signature connects law firms, insurance carriers and corporations with its robust network of approximately 100 affiliated mediators and arbitrators. Signature has established a leading position in the rapidly growing private dispute resolution market through its differentiated, neutral-centric platform, which attracts top mediators and arbitrators for high-complexity matters across a wide range of practice areas.

With LLCP's investment, Signature plans to accelerate geographic expansion, invest in platform capabilities, and continue broadening equity participation among its neutral base. Signature will continue to be led by the four founders, Dario Higuchi, Michael Latin, Louis Meisinger, and Richard Stone, who will all maintain significant equity ownership in the Company.

"We are thrilled to partner with Signature, a true industry leader with one of the strongest panels of mediators and arbitrators in the country," said Matthew Rich, Partner at LLCP. "We believe the founders built an exceptional platform by prioritizing service, support, and quality for each neutral; an approach that has driven nearly a decade of uninterrupted growth. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to invest in their neutrals and expand Signature's footprint beyond California."

Ethan Caskey, Managing Director at LLCP, added, "Signature's compelling value proposition for both clients and neutrals, combined with attractive growth prospects made this an ideal partnership for LLCP. Outsourced legal services remains a core investment vertical for LLCP, and we're excited to leverage our experience in the sector to accelerate Signature's continued expansion and long-term success."

"We believe LLCP is the right partner to support our next phase of growth," said Dario Higuchi, Co-Founder and CEO of Signature, who will continue leading the Company. "Their experience scaling professional services platforms aligns well with our plans to expand beyond California while remaining deeply committed to our neutral-focused model. With LLCP's support, we can invest further in our platform and continue delivering the highest level of service our neutrals rely on to resolve the most complex disputes."

Signature is the tenth platform investment in LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund III, L.P. Across its funds, LLCP has invested extensively in the legal services space, including investments in the Expert Institute, Law Business Research, Resolution Economics, BigHand, Best Lawyers and West Academic.

LLCP was advised by Honigman LLP. Signature was advised by Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a global middle-market private equity firm with a 41-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 9 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP and its affiliates have managed approximately $18.3 billion of capital across nearly 20 investment funds and invested in approximately 120 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $12.6 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

