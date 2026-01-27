Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces Investment Team Promotions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los-Angeles based private equity firm, today announced the promotions of several members of its investment management, investment originations, and investor relations teams, effective January 1, 2026. The promotions are as follows:

Andrew Alexander and Greg Flaster have been promoted to Senior Managing Director.





and have been promoted to Senior Managing Director. Brian Klaban and Luc Sandmann have been promoted to Managing Director.





and have been promoted to Managing Director. Kelsey Gordon, John King and Kelly Leong have been promoted to Director.





and have been promoted to Director. Isabel Tang has been promoted to Senior Associate.





has been promoted to Senior Associate. Len Keller has been promoted to Senior Associate (effective June 5, 2025).

LLCP also announced that Quinn Maarse has joined the firm as an Associate Director on the Investor Relations team.

"We are fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of professionals," said Matthew Frankel, Managing Partner at LLCP. "These promotions reflect the hard work, dedication, and impact each of these individuals has had on the firm's success. We are pleased to recognize their contributions and look forward to their continued leadership and growth."

Michael Weinberg, Managing Partner at LLCP, added, "We are excited to welcome Quinn, who brings valuable experience to her new role and will be a strong addition to the Investor Relations team. We are proud of the depth of talent across the firm, and will continue to build on this momentum to drive long-term growth together."

Full bios of the professionals being promoted can be viewed here: llcp.com/team.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a global middle-market private equity firm with a 41-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 9 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP and its affiliates have managed approximately $18.3 billion of capital across nearly 20 investment funds and invested in approximately 120 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $12.6 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Media Contact: Isabel Moon, [email protected]

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC