Levine Leichtman Capital Partners to Invest in Zero100 in Partnership with Management

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has agreed to make a growth investment in Zero100 Community Limited ("Zero100" or the "Company") in partnership with its Founders and the existing management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zero100 is the leading cross-industry research and intelligence company that connects and provides strategic advice to global operations and supply chain leaders from a range of leading global businesses including Nike, Walmart, Unilever, Pfizer, Google, Honeywell, Volvo Cars and many others. Clients use the Company's peer networking, data, research and advisory services to shape their global supply chain strategies and accelerate progress on long-term digitization and sustainability initiatives. Headquartered in London, UK, and founded in 2021, the Company has over 50 employees, with offices in London and New York.

Zero100 will continue to be led by Co-Founder and CEO Olly Sloboda and the existing management team.

Olly Sloboda commented, "Our partnership with LLCP comes at a very exciting stage for Zero100 and I am immensely proud of what our team has invented on behalf of customers. LLCP's proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and their deep experience in information services will help accelerate our vision of revolutionizing the supply chain intelligence market. We look forward to working closely with the LLCP team to build on Zero100's substantial momentum."

Josh Kaufman, Partner and Head of Europe at LLCP, said "We are delighted to partner with Olly and his management team. They have built a very impressive business, and we are thrilled to join them on the next phase of growth. Zero100 is uniquely positioned to support their clients in addressing their board-level supply chain objectives, driven by rising trade complexities and increasing technological innovation. We are excited to support the Company through this next chapter of growth."

Zero100 will be the eighth investment of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II, SCSp. Across its funds, LLCP has invested extensively in the data, information services and supply chain space, including investments in Skill Dynamics, AGDATA, Law Business Research, and CreditInfo.

LLCP was advised by PwC (financial & tax), Willkie Farr & Gallagher (legal) and Simon Kucher (commercial).

Management was advised by Raymond James (M&A), Hogan Lovells (legal), Eight Advisory (financial) and Deloitte (tax).

