Levitate and Vertafore Launch QQCatalyst Integration via Orange Partner Program

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate and Vertafore® have again joined forces to help independent insurance agents easily stay top of mind and personally connected to their networks.

The Levitate-Vertafore partnership launched last year with their AMS360® integration, and now, the companies are bringing more keep-in-touch marketing benefits to the QQCatalyst® user community.

With the integration, Levitate now maps users to their choice of Producer or Customer Service Representative from QQCatalyst to automatically pull in clients, prospects, lines of business, renewal dates, phone numbers, addresses, and carriers. Changes made in QQCatalyst are synced with Levitate daily, so users never have to worry about manually entering information or outdated information.

"This integration will save our team time, streamline new client onboarding, help with renewals, and provide more support on customer win-backs," says Matthew Turman, Account Executive at Susquehanna Insurance. "This is a great step for Levitate, and we are proud to work with a company that doesn't settle — they're constantly pursuing ways to improve and better serve their customers."

"We're excited to launch our second integration with Vertafore since joining their Orange Partner program last year," says Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "The new QQCatalyst integration will help independent insurance agencies keep in touch with their clients in a scalable and efficient way, without losing the personal feel and authenticity they're known for."

Since launching their personal email solution for relationship-based businesses, Levitate has expanded its offering to include text messaging, meeting booking, and advanced automation features. Every client has a dedicated Success Specialist who helps manage a customized "keep-in-touch calendar," in addition to writing and recommending timely communication in response to current events such as natural disasters, COVID-19 vaccine developments, or housing market trends.

"Levitate has gained rapid adoption of their solution with Vertafore's other agency management solutions and it is great to see Levitate add integration for QQCatalyst," says Doug Mohr, Vice President of Industry Relations and Partnerships at Vertafore. "Our QQCatalyst customers will now be able to take advantage of the valuable solution that Levitate brings to independent agents."

The Levitate and QQCatalyst integration will be available to customers of both services on September 30, 2021.

Levitate

Levitate is a marketing software platform designed to help small businesses grow through the lost art of keeping in touch. Our solution allows independent insurance agents to send personal emails at scale, keep in touch with clients via text, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, customize reminders to reach out, and accomplish account rounding goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit www.levitate.ai.

Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

