Levitate Reaches 1,000 Paid Customers, $6M Additional Funding

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the keep-in-touch marketing platform started by former ShareFiIe founder Jesse Lipson, has closed an additional $6M of growth capital (bringing their total fundraising to $12M) in addition to reaching 1,000 business customers.

"Our team has driven truly incredible growth over the past year," Lipson said. "For small businesses, current events have reinforced how important it is to keep in touch with their networks in a personal and authentic way. Our clients have been relying on Levitate more than ever to help them stay top of mind."

Before founding Levitate in late 2017, Lipson built ShareFile to over 50,000 business customers across the globe. At ShareFile, Lipson noticed relationship-based businesses struggling to maintain genuine relationships and stay top of mind once deals were finalized or contracts were signed. Inspired to help, he started Levitate on a mission to bring a keep-in-touch marketing platform to millions of small businesses.

Levitate offers a unique solution for business owners frustrated by the ineffectiveness of mass blast emailing and other impersonal, cold outreach tools. The platform combines AI-powered software with dedicated marketing coaches to help clients keep in touch with their networks in a more personal way.

The company's $12M financing comes from three institutional and individual investors: Tippet Venture Partners, Peter Gassner (co-founder and CEO of Veeva Systems), and Bull City Venture Partners.

"We are very pleased to support Jes Lipson and his team as they scale Levitate to bring keep-in-touch marketing to the world," said Andy Sheehan, Managing Partner, Tippet Venture Partners. "Levitate has exhibited superior execution in this time of extraordinary circumstances and continued to deliver outstanding value and critical functionality to customers."

With the funding, Lipson plans to invest in further improving the product and building awareness of Levitate in the market. The company is hiring in several areas and interested candidates can apply by emailing [email protected] .

Levitate

Levitate is a marketing software platform designed to help small businesses grow through the lost art of keeping in touch. Our solution helps small business owners send personal emails at scale, remember key facts about their contacts, customize reminders to reach out, automate their marketing, and accomplish cross-selling goals with a personalized approach. www.levitate.ai

