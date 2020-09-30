Leviton Acquires Berk-Tek, LLC

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced that it completed its acquisition of Berk-Tek, a leading U.S. manufacturer of fiber-optic and copper network cabling. The acquisition solidifies Leviton as a single-source manufacturer of end-to-end systems — including connectivity and cable — for customers around the world.

"Berk-Tek is a highly respected North American cabling company with exceptional manufacturing and product development capabilities," said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. "By adding Berk-Tek to the Leviton family, we provide truly end-to-end system solutions to our customers, with full integration across engineering, manufacturing and network expertise."

"Since 2013, Leviton and Berk-Tek have delivered high performance fiber and copper systems through our strategic alliance," said Ross Goldman, executive vice president and general manager of Leviton Network Solutions. "Now, customers receive the benefit of seamless global support from a single manufacturer."

Berk-Tek, LLC is now a subsidiary of Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, reporting to the Network Solutions Business Unit. Customer ordering continues as-is until further notice. Existing warranties offered by Leviton and Berk-Tek will be honored and continue until further notice.

As a unified brand, Leviton Network Solutions provides a more consistent interface, clearer communication about products and an even smoother customer experience. To learn more, visit www.Leviton.com/ns/berktek.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions delivers complete network structured cabling systems for data center, enterprise, education, health care, government and commercial mixed-use markets around the globe. Solutions include copper and fiber optic connectivity, IT/AV systems and much more. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at www.leviton.com/ns or www.twitter.com/LevitonNS.

About Berk-Tek, a Leviton Company

For 60 years, Berk-Tek has been a leading manufacturer of more than 100 different network copper and fiber optic cable products. The company has led in the development of high-performance and enhanced fiber optic and copper cables designed to transport high-speed data, voice and power transmissions. Berk-Tek has manufacturing facilities in New Holland, PA, Fuquay-Varina, NC. For more information, visit www.leviton.com/ns/berktek.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers globally. From electrical to lighting, to data networks and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

