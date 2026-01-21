Leviton Celebrates 120 Years of Innovation

Company milestone represents Leviton's long-standing commitment to powering and connecting everyday spaces

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading manufacturer of electrical, lighting, data network and energy management solutions that light, power and connect everyday spaces, is celebrating the 120th anniversary of its founding this year.

Leviton has grown from a single-product manufacturer into a global leader delivering comprehensive solutions across electrical wiring devices, lighting and controls, data networking and energy management.

Established in 1906, Leviton began as a small tinsmithing business founded by Isidor Leviton, where he produced mantle tips used for gas lighting. Since those humble beginnings, Leviton has grown from a single-product manufacturer into a global leader delivering comprehensive solutions across electrical wiring devices, lighting and controls, data networking and energy management. Today, Leviton products are found in homes, commercial spaces such as offices and healthcare facilities, data centers, schools, industrial environments and more – supporting safe, reliable, and increasingly connected spaces.

"For 120 years, Leviton has been guided by a clear vision – to transform potential into possibility. From electrifying homes in the early 1900s to enabling today's data-driven world, our journey has been one of continuous evolution and innovation," said Leviton CEO and President Daryoush Larizadeh. "We remain at the forefront of industry change, driven by an unwavering commitment to operational excellence, customer focus and a deep-seated belief in innovation, safety and entrepreneurial spirit. This anniversary celebrates our ongoing dedication to powering the future."

Leviton remains focused on advancing solutions that enable smarter buildings, resilient infrastructure and sustainable growth – all while embodying the entrepreneurial spirit that sparked its founding in 1906 and continues to profoundly shape its trajectory today. Throughout 2026, Leviton will be celebrating this milestone with special programming, including historical content on leviton.com, global employee engagement events and interactive social media campaigns under #Leviton120.

"This milestone is an opportunity to look ahead to the next 120 years of innovation," said Larizadeh. "The world is rapidly moving toward smarter electrification and converging technologies that demand increased connectivity. Leviton is dedicated to building the essential foundation that will empower the built environment of tomorrow."

