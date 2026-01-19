Leviton Showcases Fiber Platforms for AI Data Centers and Extended Distance Copper Solutions for Enterprise Applications at BICSI Winter 2026

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton Network Solutions recently announced 2026 BICSI Winter Conference plans to showcase a powerful lineup of global cabling systems designed to meet the evolving demands of AI data centers and enterprise network environments, as well as a focus on sustainability efforts that enable customers and partners to reduce their impact. From ultra-high-density fiber enclosures to extended distance and space-saving copper solutions, Leviton continues to deliver scalable infrastructure that meets the demands of modern sustainable networks.

"The BICSI Conference gives us the unique opportunity to showcase our latest innovations and have real, collaborative conversations with the top ICT professionals in the world," said Dean Lipke, VP Global Product Management with Leviton Network Solutions. "As a structured cabling manufacturer for more than 40 years, we are excited for this January as we prepare to showcase some of our most exciting and impactful product introductions ever."

Leviton Network Solutions highlights at the BICSI Conference will include:

Built for Hyperscale. Ready for AI.

Leviton will preview some of its newest fiber platform and modular solution designed for hyperscale and AI data centers. STRATA™ structured cabling solutions include everything from enclosures and panels to cable assemblies, delivering densities up to 3,456 fibers in a single rack unit. These solutions include very small form factor MMC connectivity, enabling higher densities and greater scalability for next-generation workloads. Leviton has five factory sites certified by US Conec to manufacture assemblies with MMC connectivity, ensuring product availability and support for large scaling initiatives.

Smart Building Innovations

Attendees will get a first look at Stadion, the industry's first Category 6 compliant cable to enable plug‑to‑plug 1G Ethernet and Type 4 PoE at distances up to 225 meters. As part of the PARADIGM™ Extended Distance System, Stadion delivers the industry's only fully engineered, comprehensively lab‑tested, and warrantied extended‑distance MPTL and multi‑connector channel, designed to support 1G and 2.5G real‑world deployments, even in challenging environments up to 60°C.

Visitors to the booth will see a live demonstration of how PARADIGM extends Ethernet beyond traditional limits, providing predictable, reliable performance for outdoor cameras, wireless access points, and other edge devices. The PARADIGM system integrates seamlessly with MILLENNIUM™ ATLAS‑X1™ SST System components to support mission‑critical links and is part of Leviton's complete enterprise portfolio, which also includes the industry's smallest‑diameter Cat 6A cables, RDT and FDT, designed for efficient retrofits and high‑density environments.

Sustainability That Supports Your Goals

Leviton has achieved full carbon neutrality across its copper and fiber supply chains, helping customers reduce their Scope 3 footprint with confidence. With EPDs for entire system architectures and zero waste to landfill certifications, Leviton makes it easier to meet sustainability goals without compromise.

Attendees can visit Leviton at BICSI Winter booth #509 to see how our solutions deliver speed, scale, agility, and sustainability while shaping the future of network infrastructure.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source, carbon neutral manufacturer of global end-to-end copper and fiber cabling systems. Deployed in data centers, smart buildings, and harsh environments around the world, our global systems are engineered to exacting standards and are available globally through our extensive distribution network. Leviton Network Solutions delivers value by providing speedy service, scalable solutions, assured performance, and an agile collaborative process. Leviton was established in 1906 and continues to invest in and grow our business. Together, let's build what's next for your network. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or linkedin.com/showcase/levitonns. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or linkedin.com/company/Leviton-ns-eu.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/levitonmfg.

