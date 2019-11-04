Leviton Acquires Canada-Based Viscor

Country's largest independent lighting manufacturer will bolster Leviton's expanding and diversified lighting product portfolio

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the acquisition of Viscor, Canada's largest independent lighting manufacturer, which specializes in lighting for architectural, commercial, medical, institutional and industrial applications. This latest acquisition reiterates Leviton's commitment to strategically expand its lighting and controls product offering.

Established in 1952, Viscor is a family-owned and customer focused company that is committed to manufacturing LED lighting products. With more than 150 product families, 300 employees and a state-of-the-art, 200,000 square-foot facility, Viscor brings tremendous expertise, innovation and passion to the Leviton team.

"Viscor is a well-known and respected lighting company in Canada with a rich and innovative history," said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. "By adding Viscor to the Leviton family, we will be able to provide a much deeper portfolio of lighting options for our customers. Equally important, Viscor's product portfolio will be further enhanced with access to our wide variety of innovative lighting control options."

"Viscor and Leviton both share a common vision and values, so it's exciting to bring our innovation and expertise to one another," said Bill Wiener, chairman of Viscor. "We are pleased that Viscor will continue in the hands of another great family run company."

KPMG represented Viscor in the sale, which officially closed on November 1, 2019.

About Leviton Lighting

Leviton Lighting provides professional lighting and control solutions for architectural, commercial, and residential applications throughout North America and the United Kingdom. The diverse lighting portfolio consists of innovative products from four distinct lighting hardware brands which are Birchwood, ConTech, Intense, JCC, and their fifth controls platform brand, Intellect. Each individual brand offers quality lighting and an integrated control solution developed for specifiers, distributors, and end-users. For more information about Leviton Lighting solutions, visit: www.leviton.com/lighting.

About Viscor

Viscor Inc. is a comprehensive organization that specializes in LED lighting products and metal fabrication. Founded in 1952 by Daniel Wiener, Viscor is Canada's largest independent lighting manufacturer under the Visioneering, Certolux, TBR and Canflex Brands. For more information about Viscor, visit www.viscor.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg

