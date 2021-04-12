Leviton and the Electrical Training Alliance (etA) Announce Five-Year Partnership

"At Leviton, we know how important it is for the electrical workforce to deliver timely, skilled and quality services to their customers and their projects and we are devoted to helping these individuals succeed," said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. "In our partnership with etA, we are looking forward to providing the best electrical wiring devices, training and resources, giving future electrical contractors all they need to improve their skillsets while providing safe, quality solutions."

Leviton's commitment brings physical and intellectual resources including the Leviton Wiring Device Identification and Installation Program, a new educational component of the etA blended learning model. The program will include instruction beyond basic installation such as wireless communications and protocols, programming and more. Its subject matter will be conveyed utilizing 3-D illustrations, video segments and hands-on instruction. All etA apprentices and training centers will have access to the assets and resources provided by Leviton, which include:

Wiring device endowments and training kits for regional etA chapters known as Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committees (JATC's). Each kit demonstrates features and installation requirements.

Factory technical support provided at the local level to regional JATC's.

Support to etA's National Training Institute (NTI) held annually at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor .

. $5000 Scholarship grant to a deserving NTI Graduate as part of the etA's Advanced Studies Program.

Financial support of NTI logistics and operations.

Site use at Leviton Live Experience Centers for etA personnel. Access offers the opportunity for etA to conduct regional meetings as well as experiential learnings with cutting-edge electrical equipment installed in real-world applications.

"The Leviton name is well-regarded in the electrical industry and we are honored to have them on board as a Platinum Level Training Partner," said Todd Stafford, executive director of the electrical training ALLIANCE. "We view our team-up with Leviton as a must if the etA is to meet its goal of ensuring each JATC has all it needs to succeed."

For more information on the etA and Leviton, visit www.electricaltrainingALLIANCE.org and www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

About the electrical training ALLIANCE

The electrical training ALLIANCE is a nonprofit organization founded in 1941 (as the National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (NJATC)) by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The organization is committed to developing and standardizing education in the electrical industry to properly and effectively train members of NECA and the IBEW, providing the electrical construction industry with the most highly trained and skilled workforce possible. Since its inception, more than 325,000 apprentices have completed NJATC training programs and become competent Journeymen, making the organization one of the largest training and apprenticeship programs of its kind. For more information, go to www.electricaltrainingALLIANCE.org.

About National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)

NECA is the voice of the $130 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 119 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. For more information, visit www.necanet.org

About the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

The IBEW is an international labor organization that has trained the most qualified electricians in the trade for more than 117 years. With approximately 725,000 members in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Republic of Panama, the IBEW has members in construction, utilities, manufacturing, telecommunications, broadcasting, railroads, and government. For more information, visit www.ibew.org.

