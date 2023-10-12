Leviton Announces Dual Type A and Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle

The new receptacle offers a combined total of 60W of charging power for high-speed charging

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading provider of wireless smart home technology and electrical wiring devices, today announced its 60W Dual Type A and Type-C with Power Delivery (PD) USB Charger Receptacle, available in 15A and 20A models. The device delivers up to 50 watts of power on its single Type-C port and offers up to 2X the charging power when paired with PD-enabled devices for high-speed, efficient charging.

With 60 watts of total power, the receptacle offers the ideal solution for charging PD-enabled smartphones – including the new iPhone® 15, tablets, laptops, and more, as well as Type A devices.

"Power Delivery supplies a higher level of power than standard charging offers. As a leader in electrical innovation, Leviton is expertly positioned to bring this technology to our customers to meet their evolving charging needs for both home and business," said William Randall, director of product management, Leviton Residential. "Leviton USB Chargers with Power Delivery are the safe and reliable choice for efficiently charging devices with higher power requirements."

The Dual Type A and Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle features smart chip technology which recognizes and optimizes charging of the connected device. Built-in overcurrent protection helps protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage them, and an internal thermo regulator prevents electronics from overheating for safe, reliable performance. With 60 watts of total power, the receptacle offers the ideal solution for charging PD-enabled smartphones – including the new iPhone® 15, tablets, laptops, and more, as well as Type A devices.

With its shallow profile, the Dual Type A and Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle easily replaces a standard receptacle for a convenient and powerful upgrade. Its USB ports are tested to meet the industry requirement to withstand over 10,000 insertions and the receptacles are tamper-resistant to help prevent access by most non-rated or foreign objects. It is compatible with USB 3.1,3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 devices.

Leviton Dual Type A and Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacles are ideal for residential and commercial applications including kitchens, bedrooms, home offices, college dormitories, airport lounges, hospitals, salons and spas, hotels, meeting rooms, cafes, restaurants and more.

The receptacle is currently available in white and comes with a 2-year limited warranty. It is compatible with the complete line of Leviton Decora® wiring devices, Decora wallplates and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates.

For additional product information, visit www.leviton.com/usb.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.voutube.com/Levitonmfa.

SOURCE Leviton