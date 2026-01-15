Leviton Announces Global Sales Leadership Transition

Industry veteran Brad McDowell elevated to vice president of global accounts and European markets, as longtime Leviton executive Bruno Filio retires

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced a transition and reorganization in its global sales leadership structure, as Bruno Filio will be retiring from his role as vice president of global business development after 34 years with the company. Brad McDowell will assume the title of vice president of global accounts and European markets.

McDowell joined Leviton in 2024, bringing with him two decades of senior leadership experience in the industry. In his new role, he will take on the responsibility of the Europe Sales Organization (including Prism Data Centre Solutions Sales) and the Global Sales Engineering Organization, while maintaining his current role leading the Global Accounts Organization in support of the Network Solutions business. He will report to Randy Mortensen, executive vice president of global distribution sales and marketing.

Dedicating over three decades of service to Leviton, Filio played a pivotal role in advancing Leviton's international business and supporting the company's global expansion. His retirement will officially become effective in April.

"Bruno has been instrumental in building Leviton's global footprint, leading an international team to truly make Leviton a worldwide brand," said Leviton president and CEO Daryoush Larizadeh. "We are incredibly thankful for his many years of service and dedication to Leviton and wish him well in this next chapter."

"As we bid farewell to Bruno, we are excited to welcome Brad into this expanded leadership role," added Mortensen. "Brad has a deep understanding of the complexities of the rapidly growing data center market and how Leviton's technical and consultative sales teams can meet their ever-increasing needs. He will play a crucial role in further strengthening our customer partnerships across Europe and the globe."

As part of its structural reorganization, Leviton reaffirms its commitment to customers in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. These regions will continue to be supported by longstanding Leviton executives Fabrizio Diaz del Campo, vice president of Mexico, Latin America & Caribbean, and Shady Youssef, managing director of Middle East & APAC, respectively.

Leviton Network Solutions supports its customers across the world in the rapidly expanding data center market by consistently delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving demands of hyperscale and enterprise customers worldwide.

For more information about Leviton's global leadership in support of its network solutions business, visit leviton.com/ns.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source, carbon neutral manufacturer of global end-to-end copper and fiber cabling systems. Deployed in data centers, smart buildings, and harsh environments around the world, our global systems are engineered to exacting standards and are available globally through our extensive distribution network. Leviton Network Solutions delivers value by providing speedy service, scalable solutions, assured performance, and an agile collaborative process. Leviton was established in 1906 and continues to invest in and grow our business. Together, let's build what's next for your network. Learn more at www.leviton.com/ns or linkedin.com/showcase/levitonns. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or linkedin.com/company/Leviton-ns-eu.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.x.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/leviton.

