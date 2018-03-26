Leviton Announces New Connection Capabilities with Nest Learning Thermostat™, Nest Cam™ and Nest Protect™ for Decora Smart™ with Wi-Fi Technology

Professional installers and end-users alike can utilize the free My Leviton app to link their Nest account for unique automation occurrences within the home, including:

Turning Leviton lights on if a Nest Cam detects motion

Turning Leviton lights on if there is a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm detected by Nest Protect

Adjusting Leviton lights based on when a Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest app or other Nest sensor says you are home or away

Setting devices to turn on, off or "blink" (repeated on/off) for a certain duration after an event occurs. These durations can be set between 30 seconds and 12 hours.

Decora Smart with Wi-Fi light switches, dimmers and plug-in modules provide time-based schedules, free remote control from anywhere and optional integrated voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Winning nearly two-dozen awards in 2017, this customizable solution also provides home and away occupancy modes, auto-shutoff countdown timers, integration with IFTTT (if this, then that) service and multi-user support.

"As part of our commitment to offering the latest innovations in smart home technology, Leviton is excited to add a simple-to-enact connection for a variety of Nest devices via the Works with Nest program," said Aaron Ard, senior director of engineering for Leviton Energy Management, Controls & Automation. "Utilizing the My Leviton app, Nest users can now connect the two clouds with the click of a button to immediately provide enhanced automation schemes, making their lives at home more convenient and comfortable."

Upon downloading the My Leviton app for Android and iOS, users can create schedules and activities based on specific times or on-demand events that can run manually at their discretion, such as TV Time or Game Night. Advanced settings are also available to adjust fade rates, brightness levels, bulb types, LED functionality, countdown timers and more, to specifically personalize every aspect of a homeowner's lighting for each fixture, room and residence.

For more information on Leviton's Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology product offering, visit www.leviton.com/decorasmart.

Electrical Contractors may purchase Decora Smart products today from their Preferred Distributor and Authorized Leviton Retailers.

