Leviton Expands Smart Sensor Line with Smart Ceiling Mount Room Controllers and Sensors

New ceiling mount solutions deliver an all-in-one solution for code compliance

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the expansion of the Smart Sensor line with Smart Ceiling Mount Room Controllers (SRC) and Smart Ceiling Mount Sensors (CMS). The line simplifies advanced lighting controls by integrating several control strategies into a self-contained, cost-effective, and easy-to-install device. By requiring just two devices instead of the industry's standard four for code compliance requirements, the solutions streamline installation.

Along with occupancy/vacancy sensing, dimming, and daylight harvesting, Leviton’s SRC and CMS solutions can be wirelessly networked to expand the field-of-view for spaces up to 10,000 square feet and control up to ten zones independently.

Users have additional control with the ability to wirelessly control the sensors with the new Wireless Companion Switch and Wireless Companion Dimmer. The solution is fully configurable with the Smart Sensor App, allowing users to tailor lighting control strategies to meet the intent of any space.

"Our Smart Ceiling Mount Room Controllers and Sensors provide an industry-exclusive powerhouse solution, requiring just two devices to install for a complete lighting control system, rather than the industry's typical four. They not only ensure code compliance but also simplify the design, installation, and configuration processes," said Tom Leonard, vice president of controls at Leviton. "We designed these solutions to help our customers meet project requirements with fewer components, while reducing hardware and labor costs without the need for commissioning. All configuration is done with the Smart Sensor App."

Users can add manual control with 3-way or multi-way control with Wireless Companion Dimmers, Wireless Companion Switches, or PLVSW Low Voltage Keypads. The new Room Controllers and Sensors are also UL924 listed for emergency lighting.

"These new solutions are based on the same platform as the popular Leviton Provolt Room Controller (PRC) and Sensor line," said Leonard. "We've engineered expanded capabilities into the new hardware and built additional configuration settings into the Smart Sensor App for enhanced control."

SRC and CMS devices feature an out-of-the-box default mode and meet minimum code requirements with auto-ON/auto-OFF operation and a 20-minute timeout. The Wireless Companion Dimmer, Wireless Companion Switch, or Low Voltage Keypads can be added for manual control and feature an out-of-the-box default mode. New capabilities in the Smart Sensor App include expanded options to finetune sensor settings to meet specific Sequence of Operation (SOO) requirements, scheduling, and multi-room templates for fast room replication.

Smart Ceiling Mount Room Controllers and Smart Ceiling Mount Sensors can be used to comply with IECC, ASHRAE 90.1, and 2022 Title 24, Part 6 occupancy/vacancy sensing, dimming, partial-ON, partial-OFF, daylight harvesting, plug load control, and demand response requirements.

For more information on the Smart Ceiling Mount Room Controllers and Smart Ceiling Mount Sensors, visit www.leviton.com/smartsensors.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfa.

