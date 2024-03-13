Leviton Launches Plug-In Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with My Leviton App Compatibility

The latest addition to a growing portfolio of smart electric vehicle charging stations from a leader in residential charging and wireless smart home technology.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading provider in residential electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and wireless smart home technology, today announced the launch of a plug-in version of the EV Series Smart Home. Originally launched in January 2023 with hardwired versions only, EV Series Smart Home stations are compatible with the My Leviton App, allowing users to take control of their entire smart home including lighting, load centers, and EV Charging.

EV Series Smart Home stations are compatible with the My Leviton App, allowing users to take control of their entire smart home including lighting, load centers, and EV Charging.

"As the EV charging industry continues to grow and expand into new areas, so does Leviton," said Andrew Taddoni, director of EVSE business development and product management, Leviton commercial & industrial. "The new plug-in charger is just the latest expansion of our portfolio, providing EV owners with the same benefits of our hardwired EV Series Smart Home stations, plus the added benefit of portability and flexibility."

Using the My Leviton app, users can schedule efficient charging sessions in advance, such as scheduling during off-peak utility hours to save on electricity bills and qualify for many residential rebate and incentive programs. Additionally, users can remotely stop and start charging from anywhere if the vehicle is plugged in, view status, receive fault notifications, and more.

In addition to viewing the EV Series, My Leviton app allows for control of the Leviton Smart Load Center and the Decora Smart™ Wi-Fi® product lines, letting users perform actions such as viewing real-time load center energy consumption and scheduling lighting scenes.

The EV Series can easily integrate with other Leviton electrical infrastructure solutions, including surge protection devices receptacles. Featuring a NEMA 14-50 plug, the EV Series Smart Home plug-in stations require a NEMA 14-50 receptacle, such as Leviton's new Heavy-Duty EV Charging Receptacles launched in early 2024. In recognition of the rapidly changing EV marketplace and the evolving charger lineup, Leviton has expanded its dedicated EVSE quality and support team, assisting customers with understanding installation requirements, local codes, applications, and rebates and incentives.

For more information regarding Leviton's electric vehicle supply equipment and support, visit http://www.leviton.com/evcharging.

More about the My Leviton Ecosystem

The My Leviton app for iOS and Android devices is a free download and is available in English, Spanish and French language versions. Using My Leviton smart products, functions include monitoring electricity usage on smart circuit breakers per branch circuit, setting, managing and customizing home lighting settings and schedules, linking to voice assistants and other partners including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Nest to create a smart home ecosystem, the latest EV Series, and more. The My Leviton app also enables users to include multiple family members and homes on the same account, providing single point access to vacation homes or outbuildings. Additionally, user support is built directly into the app, providing access to troubleshooting resources. Learn more at www.leviton.com/myleviton.

About Leviton Commercial and Industrial

Leviton's comprehensive line of commercial and industrial-grade electrical wiring devices provide builders, contractors and specifiers with solutions engineered to withstand the most rigorous commercial environments and harshest industrial applications. Leviton manufactures everything from commercial, industrial and hospital grade wiring devices, to surge protective devices, electric vehicle supply equipment, temporary power solutions, heavy duty motor starter switches, IEC and NEMA watertight rated devices and more. Learn more at www.leviton.com/commercial.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/leviton.

SOURCE Leviton