Leviton Announces Three Employee Recognitions in tED Magazine's 2018 '30 Under 35' Competition

To qualify for this recognition, the recipients were nominated by Leviton based on their dedication to their career, leadership and social abilities, trainings completed and overall ability to maintain a proper work/life balance. From there, a board of judges from tED Magazine reviewed the nominee submissions and analyzed each based on their outlined credentials, achievements and experience.

"It is thrilling that three of Leviton's thriving employees, Aaron, Jillian and Andrew, are being acknowledged by tED Magazine for this significant industry recognition," said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton's president and chief operating officer. "These individuals contribute to the company every day by innovating and cultivating better opportunities and results for the Leviton brand, and they also represent the future of tomorrow's electrical industry thanks to their exemplary leadership, motivation and knowledge."

Aaron Ard , senior director of engineering for Leviton Energy Management, Controls and Automation

Aaron leads Leviton forward in the home automation industry through creative invention and bold leadership. As the senior director of engineering for Leviton's smart division at the company's Innovation Center in New Orleans , Aaron applies his expertise from over 13 years of experience in app, cloud, software, and firmware development to the entirety of Leviton products. Since starting with the company as a software engineer, Aaron has maintained a strong technical background, continues to develop his leadership skills, and has exuberated his passion for innovation and user-centered design. Aaron is currently building and managing a high-performing engineering organization spanning multiple disciplines to develop cutting edge products, including the award-winning Decora Smart lighting control product portfolio.





, Aaron applies his expertise from over 13 years of experience in app, cloud, software, and firmware development to the entirety of Leviton products. Since starting with the company as a software engineer, Aaron has maintained a strong technical background, continues to develop his leadership skills, and has exuberated his passion for innovation and user-centered design. Aaron is currently building and managing a high-performing engineering organization spanning multiple disciplines to develop cutting edge products, including the award-winning lighting control product portfolio. Jillian Haage , sales representative for Leviton Distribution

As an award-winning sales representative for distribution at Leviton, Jillian has spent the past four years perfecting her role as a driven, smart and knowledgeable brand representative across Leviton's broad product portfolio of industry solutions for residential, commercial and industrial contractors. Her dedication to giving customers the best products and services possible from Leviton has landed her over 12 industry sales awards over the course of her young career, including Leviton's Sales Person of the Year Award, which she won three out of her past four years with the company.

Andrew Taddoni , product manager for Leviton Commercial & Industrial

Since joining Leviton in 2015 as an industrial product manager, Andrew has been a key contributor in the development and growth of Leviton's industrial market and product portfolio. Andrew has become invaluable for his dedication and his ability to communicate well through all levels of the organization, and has also contributed to maintaining double digit margin growth on a key product category through support for and training of the product's features and benefits. Andrew has built strong relationships inside and outside of Leviton through his reliability, trustworthiness and enthusiasm while spending hours on the road training sales teams, distributors and end-users. Andrew's strong leadership skills and commitment to Leviton allow him to identify the right resources to get things done, and he's always willing to step in to make things happen.

Each '30 Under 35' recipient will be featured in the July issue of tED magazine and on tedmag.com. Those named to this year's list have also been highlighted in a press release from tED magazine and will be recognized in a special ceremony at NAED's 2018 Leadership Enhancement and Development (LEAD) Conference in Austin, Texas from July 18-20, 2018.

For more information on Leviton and Leviton's product and solution offerings, visit www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leviton-announces-three-employee-recognitions-in-ted-magazines-2018-30-under-35-competition-300649230.html

SOURCE Leviton

Related Links

http://www.leviton.com

