Leviton Dual Type-C™ with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle Provides Industry-Leading Solution

USB-C, also known as Type-C, is the latest connector developed by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), a group of industry leaders within the consumer electronics community. Power Delivery technology allows a device to take on more power in a shorter amount of time, resulting in ultra-fast charging. And, it is only available with the Type-C connector.

The Leviton Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle features smart chip technology which recognizes and optimizes charging of the connected device. Built-in overcurrent protection helps protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage them, and an internal thermo regulator prevents electronics from overheating for safe, reliable performance. The Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle offers the smart solution for charging the latest PD-enabled smartphones, tablets, laptops and more, as well as Type A devices (adapter required).

"With major electronic device manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Google, Microsoft and others migrating to Type-C and Power Delivery features, it's imperative for users to have the means to power up these devices quickly and efficiently," said William Randall, director of product management, Leviton Residential. "The Leviton Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle delivers the ideal solution by addressing both features with the latest technology for state-of the-industry charging. We are excited to offer this superior product to users of the new iPhone 11."

The Leviton Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle boasts the shallowest profile on the market for ease of installation. Its USB ports are tested to meet the industry requirement to withstand over 10,000 insertions and the receptacles are tamper-resistant to help prevent access by most non-rated or foreign objects. It is compatible with USB 3.1,3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 devices.

With a 5-year limited warranty, Leviton Dual Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacles are ideal for residential and commercial applications including kitchens, bedrooms, home offices, college dormitories, airport lounges, hospitals, salons and spas, hotels, meeting rooms, cafes, restaurants and more.

Combining functionality with style, the device is available in white, ivory, light almond, gray, black and brown, and is compatible with the complete line of Leviton Decora® wiring devices, Decora wallplates and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates.

For additional information on the Leviton Dual Type-C™ with Power Delivery (PD) USB Charger Receptacle, visit www.leviton.com/usb.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton

Related Links

http://www.leviton.com

