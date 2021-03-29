Leviton Enhances Decora Smart® Wi-Fi® Functionality with New 2nd Gen Devices and Anywhere Dimmer and Switch Companions

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton has expanded the compatibility and functionality of its award-winning Decora Smart Wi-Fi lighting control portfolio with today's launch of Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen.

The next generation of Decora Smart Wi-Fi features four new products – a 600W Dimmer, 15A Switch, Mini Plug-in Switch, and Mini-Plug-in Dimmer – that work with the free My Leviton app, are Wi-Fi certified, and are compatible with Amazon Alexa™, Hey Google, Apple HomeKit/Siri, IFTTT and more. Additionally, all Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen devices work with Leviton's new Anywhere Companions for wireless multi-location lighting control wherever you may need it – no wiring required for installation.

"Leviton is making it easier than ever for homeowners to add smart lighting control upgrades that match their unique homes and lifestyles with Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen and Anywhere Companions," said James Shurte, senior product manager, Leviton. "Designed with our customers in mind, these exciting new Leviton products take smart to the next level, making it easy and cost-effective to upgrade from standard switches and dimmers to attractive app- and voice-controlled solutions for the entire home."

Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Extends Smart Home Possibilities

Leviton's Decora Smart Wi-Fi product line features hubless devices that connect to Wi-Fi with a user-friendly set-up process, making it easy for homeowners to control lighting, electronics and small appliances from anywhere via the My Leviton app on a smartphone or tablet as well as through compatible voice assistants. Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen dimmers, switches and smart plug-ins can be incorporated into any existing smart home alongside other current Decora Smart Wi-Fi controls as part of a whole home solution.

Enhanced features of the new Wi-Fi 2nd Gen include:

Easy set-up using the My Leviton app

Expanded voice control compatibility includes Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Apple HomeKit/Siri

Pairing of Wi-Fi 2nd Gen devices with Anywhere Companions to expand smart lighting control options throughout the home wherever additional lighting control is needed

Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen also includes robust features such as scheduling, scenes and activities, like creating a "Movie Time" scene to dim lights to 30% brightness; and the ability to control custom lighting settings including fade rates, preset light levels and bulb types. Users can also set lights to vacation mode to randomize home lighting for a lived-in look while away from home, or leverage auto-shutoff mode to enable a countdown timer for areas like closets, hallways and bathrooms.

With a reduced product depth, Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen devices are easy to install in new construction or as a replacement for standard light switches and dimmers. For users seeking multi-location control, Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen supports hard-wired and wireless multi-location control options.

Decora Smart Anywhere Companions

The new Decora Smart Anywhere Dimmer and Switch Companions pair wirelessly with Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen dimmers and switches to provide additional lighting control locations in the familiar Leviton Decora Smart aesthetic wherever needed for convenience, such as at the base of a staircase or end of a hallway.

Anywhere Companions can mount directly to a wall surface with adhesive, making them the perfect solution for adding 3-way and multi-location lighting control where wiring or a wallbox with a traveler wire may not be present. For added convenience, they may also be used in both single and multi-gang applications. Replaceable batteries are included.

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen products and Anywhere Dimmer and Switch Companions are backed by a two-year limited warranty and coordinate seamlessly with other Leviton residential devices. Color Change Kits for Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen dimmers and switches are available in White, Ivory, Light Almond, Gray, Black and Brown. All Decora Smart devices are compatible with Decora and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates.

For more on Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen visit www.leviton.com/decorasmartwifi. For more on Leviton Decora Smart Anywhere Companions, visit www.leviton.com/anywhere.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

