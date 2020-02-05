Leviton Expands Decora Smart™ Portfolio with Wi-Fi 4-Speed Fan Controller

"Leviton is excited to add the 4-Speed Fan Controller to our award-winning lineup of Decora Smart dimmers, switches, smart plugs and more," said Tom Morgan, director of product management for Leviton. "Homeowners can now control fans remotely using the My Leviton app and Works with My Leviton partners to further maximize and customize their smart home experience."

Customize Control with the My Leviton app

Using the free My Leviton iOS or Android app, homeowners can select one of four fan speeds or turn fans on and off from a smartphone or tablet even when they are away from home. The app can also be used to:

Schedule fans to adjust speed or turn on and off at certain times of the day, including at sunrise or sunset

Create scenes, activating multiple lights and fans at once

Utilize an auto-shutoff feature

Enhance the Smart Home with the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Product Family

Homeowners can customize their smart home experience by connecting the Wi-Fi Fan Speed Controller to other Decora Smart dimmers, switches, and smart plugs. Additionally, as with all hubless Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices, the intelligence is built into the Wi-Fi Fan Speed Controller device itself. A Wi-Fi connection is all homeowners need for fast set-up and they can rest assured knowing that their lighting and fan speed control schedules will continue to run even during temporary internet outages.

The 4-Speed Fan Controller also leverages the popular Decora form factor and styling for a seamless, consistent aesthetic throughout the home with compatible accessories including three-way devices, color change kits, and included screwless wallplates. The design features true rocker action, so pressing the top turns the fan on and the bottom turns it off. The vertical bar on the right side of the paddle is used to increase or decrease the fan speed manually. Vanishing LEDs on the left side of the paddle show current and target fan speed levels with real-time feedback for the most professional installation.

Works with My Leviton Partners

Utilize the free IFTTT service to join My Leviton products with other Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products to create a smarter home automation experience. The Fan Speed Controller is compatible with all products that support Amazon Alexa, including the new Leviton Voice Dimmer, providing voice control such as, "Alexa, turn dining room ceiling fan to High." Additionally, the DW4SF works with Google Assistant devices making control as simple as, "Ok Google, turn Ceiling Fan On."

The new Fan Speed Controller is compatible with pull chain ceiling fans without electronic control and can be utilized in 3-way installations utilizing the DD00R remote. Ceiling fan light kits can be controlled separately by the DW6HD Decora Smart Wi-Fi 600W Dimmer in a separate gang.

The Decora Smart 4-Speed Fan Controller is now available for purchase. For more information on Leviton's Decora Smart 4-Speed Fan Controller and other exciting Decora Smart Wi-Fi product offerings, please visit www.leviton.com/decorasmart.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

