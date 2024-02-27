Leviton Receives Three PRODUCTS MVP Awards for Innovation in Electrical Building Solutions

Awards recognize Leviton solutions as industry best in design, innovation, and efficiency

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced that three of its electrical solutions were recognized as "Best" in the building products industry by the 6th Annual PRODUCTS Most Valuable Products Awards. The solutions were reviewed and selected as winners by an expert panel of judges comprised of builders, remodelers, and designers, and will be featured in special issues of both Pro Builder and Pro Remodeler. The Leviton PRODUCTS MVP Awards recipients are:

Decora Smart ® Wi-Fi ® Outdoor Plug-In Switch – Gold Winner in the Outdoor Living Category

– Gold Winner in the Outdoor Living Category EV Series Charging Station with My Leviton™ app compatibility – Silver Winner in the Connected Home Category

– Silver Winner in the Connected Home Category Decora Edge™ Wiring Devices – Bronze Winner in the Plumbing, Mechanical, and Electrical Category

"These awards affirm Leviton's steadfast commitment to innovation and empowering our customers with solutions that enhance ease of use, safety, efficiency, and sustainability," said Rick Forbush, director of national builder sales for Leviton. "We are proud to be recognized by industry experts through the PRODUCTS MVP Awards, acknowledging our latest advancements in electrical building solutions."

With awards across three categories, the PRODUCTS MVP recognition reflects the scope of Leviton solutions, which seamlessly integrate and operate throughout an entire home, delivering energy savings, convenience, and reliability for a whole home solution. Additional details about the winning products include:

The Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch is the first outdoor plug-in to support Matter, offering convenience and control for users to remotely manage outdoor lighting, decorations, fans, fountain pumps, and more via the My Leviton app, alongside their other smart home devices. Its superior weather-resistant design ensures durability and safety in extreme outdoor conditions.

The Leviton EV Series Charging Station with added compatibility to the My Leviton app enables homeowners to conveniently manage, track, and schedule their EV charging sessions in the same Leviton dashboard where they can control smart lighting, the load center, and other Leviton connected devices. This provides users convenience, peace of mind, and the opportunity for reduced electrical costs by scheduling or starting charging sessions during off-peak utility hours.

Decora Edge Wiring Devices offer a faster, easier, and safer way to install electrical devices for the home. Compared with traditional switches and outlets, Decora Edge revolutionizes installation by enabling users to simply push stripped 14-gauge or 12-gauge electrical building wire into a termination port, and close a lever that audibly clicks into place, terminating the connection with complete confidence.

The PRODUCTS MVP awards program is part of a family of award-winning building and remodeling publications, including Pro Builder, Pro Remodeler, and Custom Builder.

For more information about Leviton's solutions, please visit: www.leviton.com.

