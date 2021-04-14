Leviton Increases Fiber Network Support for Global Data Centers

"Integrating our own plenum-rated fiber cable into our pre-terminated fiber cable assemblies is a key step following the acquisition of Berk-Tek," said Dave Mullen, senior product manager for Leviton Network Solutions. "It helps us further optimize our service and logistics to provide data center assemblies quickly and cost-effectively. Also, by directly controlling both the manufacturing of the fiber cable and the fiber cable assemblies, Leviton is now able to increase its capacity and further expand its product line, making what is often times a custom configuration for some manufacturers, a standard offering for Leviton."

Leviton offers an extensive line of data center and enterprise fiber trunks, including Opt-X™ Unity ultra-low loss, Opt-X Enterprise DC low loss and plug-n-play standard loss options. In addition to this wide selection of data center cable and pre-terminated assemblies, Leviton offers extensive connectivity systems, design and planning assistance and localized customer service around the world.

"With Leviton, data center managers get a customer–focused, single–source global manufacturer of end–to–end cabling systems," added Mullen. "Some of the biggest data center operators in the world – including active equipment manufacturers and cloud network services – rely on Leviton for their fiber networks. We are proud to be one of the few companies in the world to manufacture both complete fiber and copper solutions."

To learn more about Leviton end-to-end fiber network systems, or to configure pre-terminated fiber trunk assemblies, please visit www.leviton.com/fiber.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions delivers complete network structured cabling systems for data center, enterprise, education, health care, government and commercial mixed-use markets around the globe. Solutions include copper and fiber optic connectivity, IT/AV systems and much more.

All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at www.leviton.com/ns or www.twitter.com/LevitonNS.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

