Leviton Integrates LED Compatibility Selector Tool into 'Leviton2Go' App

Recognizing that LEDs have become the standard when shopping for and installing new or replacement light bulbs and fixtures, it is increasingly important for consumers and contractors to ensure that the dimmers and LED bulbs selected are compatible for optimal performance when used together.

To ensure the reliability of the tool, Leviton has an ongoing program working with bulb and fixture manufacturers to test and evaluate LED bulbs and fixtures for compatibility with Leviton LED dimmers. The test program identifies the best performing bulbs as well as those that may on occasion exhibit any irregular functionality, such as flickering or limited dimming range. This information helps customers successfully pair Leviton dimmers and LED bulbs that will achieve the best performance.

"The integration of the LED Compatibility Selector Tool into the Leviton2Go app reflects Leviton's ongoing commitment to bring the convenience of technology to our valued customers," said Tom Babich, product manager, Leviton Lighting Controls, Residential. "By providing an easy, intuitive and accessible way to assist customers with their dimmer and bulb compatibility questions, we're eliminating uncertainty and offering a solution for achieving the best dimming experience for homes or businesses."

The Leviton2Go app also allows users to search through over 25,000 Leviton products, utilize its competitor cross reference tool, view installation videos and downloadable PDFs, get instant Leviton news notifications and more. Once registered on the app, users can customize their experience based on their unique business interests.

Leviton mobile apps are FREE and available to download via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

To learn more about the Leviton LED Compatibility Selector Tool, visit www.leviton.com/led.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

