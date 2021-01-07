Leviton Introduces Industry-Leading LED Illuminated Switches

Leviton's patent pending technology is designed to eliminate flickering of the switch's illumination and other performance issues that can occur when lighted switches are paired with LED and CFL lighting loads. Featuring white LED switch illumination, the switches display a soft glow when in the OFF position, making it easy to locate in a dark room, yet subtle enough for everyday living space. Leviton LED Illuminated Switches are available in Decora® or Toggle models to suit any home décor.

"Leviton is pleased to deliver LED Illuminated Switches that combine innovative engineering for quality performance and soft, steady illumination for a modern appearance," said Melissa Cinelli, product manager, Leviton. "By providing a solution that works without requiring a neutral wire, Leviton offers the safety and convenience benefits of illuminated switches for any residential application."

These exclusive Leviton LED Illuminated Switches can replace any standard switch and are ideal for bathrooms, bedrooms, hallways, staircases, basements, laundry/utility rooms and garages. The Decora switches are available in single pole, 3-way and 4-way options, and are compatible with Decora and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates. The Toggle model is available in single pole and 3-way options and uses standard wallplates.

Leviton LED Illuminated Switches are backed by a 2-year limited warranty and coordinate seamlessly with other Leviton residential devices.

To learn more about Leviton LED Illuminated Switches, visit www.leviton.com/LEDilluminatedswitch.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

