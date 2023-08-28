Leviton Introduces New Decora® Countdown Timer Switches

Full line of 15A and 20A models offer unique features and support for larger loads

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its new line of Decora Countdown Timer Switches. The line consists of eleven models in total, including 15A models featuring the company's new Green Flex Sleeve for easy wiring to ground or neutral wires, and 20A models that can be used in single pole, multi-way or multi-timer applications and support higher load ratings.

Leviton's Decora Countdown Timer Switches are ideal for porch and landscape lighting, interior lights, bathroom exhaust fans, heat lamps, pool pumps, hot tubs, saunas, attic fans, small closets, garages, basements and more.

"Our new Decora Countdown Timer Switches add convenience and security to homes and small commercial environments by providing reliable timed control of lighting and motor loads," said Tom Babich, product manager, lighting controls, at Leviton. "This new line of timer solutions offers an easy upgrade to traditional switches and provides an ideal way to help manage energy costs."

The new 15A models feature Leviton's innovative Green Flex Sleeve Wire, which provides the option to connect to ground in homes without a neutral wire; or remove the green sleeve and connect to the neutral wire, if available. Additionally, the line and load wires are interchangeable to help reduce miswiring during the installation process, making these devices DIY friendly. The 15A models are available in six time setting options including 15-, 30- and 60- minute and 2-, 4- and 12-hour settings.

Leviton's new 20A countdown timer models support larger loads and are the only countdown timers currently on the market that can be used for 3-way and multi-way applications as well as applications using multiple timers, where two 20A timers can be used to control the same load. These models are available in five time setting options: 30- and 60- minute and 2-, 4- and 12-hour settings. A neutral wire is required for installation.

Both the 15A and 20A models have a shallow depth of less than one inch for easier installation, an intuitive user interface with large, labeled buttons and a separate off switch. They are rated for and compatible with LED loads as well as CFL, Incandescent, Halogen, Magnetic Low Voltage, Fluorescent and Motor loads.

The Leviton Decora Countdown Timer Switches coordinate with the Leviton line of Decora devices and are compatible with Decora and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates. Additional faceplate colors are available in white, ivory, light almond, gray, black and brown to complement any décor without having to replace the device. Decora Countdown Timer Switches are backed by a limited 5-year warranty.

To learn more about Leviton Decora Countdown Timer Switches, visit www.leviton.com/timers. For more information about the full line of Leviton's Decora solutions, visit: www.leviton.com/decora.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

