Leviton Introduces New SmartlockPro® Self-Test GFCI Combination USB In-Wall Charger

"With two leading technologies in a single unit, our new GFCI USB offers a convenient and space-saving way to add a USB charging station to areas of the home that require GFCI protection by the National Electrical Code® (NEC®), including kitchens and bathrooms," said William Randall, director of product management, Leviton. "All Leviton USB In-Wall Chargers feature a smart chip which recognizes and optimizes the charging requirements of the connected device – ensuring each device charges fast and efficiently."

As with Leviton's full line of GFCIs, the SmartlockPro Self-Test GFCI Combination USB In-Wall Charger is engineered to meet the latest UL standard for auto-monitoring (self-test) by periodically conducting an automatic internal test to confirm that protected power is available. If the GFCI detects a problem, one or more of the following will occur:

Power will be denied (trip with the inability to reset)

The outlet will trip with the ability to reset. This is subject to the next auto-monitoring test cycle or device will repeatedly trip

Visual and/or audible indication

For additional safety, the device outlets feature tamper-resistant shutters that meet NEC Article 406.12 requirements by blocking access to the contacts unless a two- or three-prong plug is inserted.

The 4.8A USB offers two high-powered charging ports with 24W of total power – more than twice the power of other competitive GFCI USBs. Overcurrent protection on the two USB ports help protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage devices. It is compatible with USB 3.1, 3.0, 2.0, and 1.1 devices.

The SmartlockPro Self-Test GFCI Combination Type A USB In-Wall Charger is available in 15A and 20A models, is compatible with Decora® and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates and is backed by a 2-year limited warranty.

To learn more about Leviton's SmartlockPro Self-Test GFCI Combination Type A USB In-Wall Charger, visit www.leviton.com/usb.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

