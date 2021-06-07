Leviton Reaches New Milestones in 2021 BUILDER Magazine Brand Use Study

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today that it has been recognized as the 'Brand Used Most' in the lighting controls and switches category by BUILDER magazine's 2021 Brand Use Study. Leviton has been the recipient of BUILDER's prestigious 'Brand Used Most' category for 24 consecutive years, also placing first in 2021 in the 'Brand Familiarity', 'Brand Used in Past 2 Years' and 'Highest Overall Quality Rating' categories.

Leviton's extensive offering of lighting controls and switches combine contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology. The line features smart dimmers and switches which can be controlled using the My Leviton app, fan speed controls, occupancy sensors, timer switches and more.

The Leviton Load Center, introduced in 2018, was also recognized in this year's study, placing first in the Electrical Systems and Load Centers 'Brand Familiarity' category and second in the 'Brand Used in Past 2 Years' and 'Highest Overall Quality Rating' categories. Featuring the only GFCI circuit breakers on the market that meet the UL Standard for End-of-Life protection, and optional smart circuit breakers, the Leviton Load Center is leading the way in residential power distribution safety and innovation.

BUILDER's annual, in-depth survey gauges the attitudes and preferences of more than 750 U.S. builders, developers and contractors toward the products they recognize, use and trust across 52 building product categories.

"It is an honor to again be recognized by builders as the brand most preferred for lighting controls and switches. We're also proud of our ongoing innovation as evidenced by the industry support we have received for the Leviton Load Center after just three years on the market," said Jay Sherman, director of marketing, residential. "Using the latest technology, Leviton is committed to delivering innovative and aesthetically appealing products that builders trust to provide safety and convenience to each and every customer."

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com/residential.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

