Leviton Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report for 2022

The report details progress toward commitments made through the company's CN2030 Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today released its first Sustainability Report highlighting progress through fiscal year 2022 toward the company's goal of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2030. This goal serves as the central focus of Leviton's unified sustainability program, developed in 2022 and termed CN2030. The program is comprised of five action categories in which the company is poised to make the greatest impact across all business units. Carbon and Energy Reduction, Innovation, Reducing Jobsite Waste, Maximizing Recycling, and Water Stewardship. The report details commitments and progress made, including the following highlights:

Leviton realized an 11% drop in overall CO 2 e emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and selected Scope 3 from 2021 to 2022.

Leviton Manufacturing of Canada ULC operation achieved carbon neutrality, more than two years ahead of schedule.

Leviton's Lighting and Controls business unit enabled customers to reduce an estimated two million metric tons of CO 2 e emissions per year*

e emissions per year* The company instituted Sustainably Smart Packaging to reduce jobsite waste

Leviton appointed its first Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO)

"We have been actively working to reduce our environmental impact for many years and we are excited to showcase results of these efforts in our first Sustainability Report," stated Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton President and CEO. "The report highlights our most recent commitments and achievements, as well as those we are proud to have integrated decades earlier. Our Glenrothes, Scottland factory, which achieved carbon neutrality back in 2011 is one such example."

Ross Goldman, Leviton's Chief Sustainability Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Leviton Network Solutions said, "We place great importance on not only lessening our own environmental impact but also empowering our customers to do the same. Our report elaborates on the significant potential of our lighting controls, sensor technologies, and top tier LED lighting brands in facilitating considerable carbon reductions and energy savings for our valued customers."

The Leviton 2022 Sustainability Report is available on the company's sustainability webpage. For more information about Leviton, the company's Sustainability Program and the company's product offerings, please visit https://www.leviton.com/en

*Figure based on the estimated installed base of efficient LEDs, sensors and controls sold over the last five years.

