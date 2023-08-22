Leviton Simplifies Energy Management with NEW 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers with On/Off Technology and Whole Home Energy Monitor

Leviton Load Center enhancements reflect the company's strategic growth in residential energy management

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the new Whole Home Energy Monitor and 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers with Remote Control, building on the success of the Leviton Load Center and My Leviton app as the company strategically expands in the energy management space. With these enhancements, Leviton delivers a streamlined smart home and energy management experience by unifying control, scheduling, and personalization of Leviton Smart Circuit Breakers, Decora Smart Wi-Fi Lighting, and Evr-Green® Electric Vehicle Chargers in a single interface, allowing homeowners to view their energy use trends and coordinate activity to conserve energy and save money.

Leviton's Whole Home Energy Monitor enables features such as turning 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers On/Off from anywhere, scheduling breaker activity to benefit from reduced energy rate periods, and automating the shedding of nonessential loads. All these activities are conveniently available from a single source – the easy-to-use My Leviton app.

Leviton's latest innovation furthers the company's integrated home energy management approach and positions customers for the future with the ability to view consumption and production data from the grid and alternate energy sources such as solar, battery, and generator accordingly. The Whole Home Energy Monitor enables features such as turning 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers On/Off from anywhere, scheduling breaker activity to benefit from reduced energy rate periods, and automating the shedding of nonessential loads. All these activities are conveniently available from a single source – the easy-to-use My Leviton app.

"Leviton continues to equip homeowners with the necessary insights to control their expenses and environmental impact, focused on meeting tomorrow's electrical needs via a single app for lighting, load control, and EV charging," said Justin Berghoff, senior director, business development & product management for Leviton. "As a natural progression of Leviton's expertise, we're excited to give homeowners more power to manage their energy usage and an improved breakdown of total production/consumption via the My Leviton app."

Enhanced My Leviton Capabilities Increase Safety and Convenience

The My Leviton app provides peace-of-mind with alerts and notifications for unusual electrical activity, including when and why a circuit trips, high or low voltage events, if the breaker fails a self-test, or if communication is lost. In addition to customized notifications per circuit, users can select Smart Anomaly Detection to receive alerts if unusual activity is identified, such as a freezer not running, or an HVAC system running for too long.

The updated My Leviton dashboard provides a quick-glance view of Leviton smart lighting devices and car chargers, plus an intuitive summary of real-time total energy usage including a breakdown of what source(s) are currently powering the residence and top consuming circuits by kWh. Consumption data can be viewed by day, week, billing period, and year-over-year with charts to identify trends in historical energy usage and opportunities to adjust behaviors and save money.

Integrating Energy Management with Expanded Leviton Load Center Solutions

The new Whole Home Energy Monitor (LWHEM-2) enables the features of the 2nd Gen Smart Breakers and provides communication to the My Leviton app. One pair of Leviton Smart Mains Metering Accessory Current Transformers (CTs) are included, featuring a split-core design for easy installation on the service mains to monitor total-panel energy use. Two additional pairs of Leviton Smart Mains Metering Accessory (LSMMA) CTs (3 total) can be integrated to allow for direct monitoring of alternate energy sources such as solar, battery storage, and generator.

For homes with backup generators, My Leviton provides one of the most cost-effective ways to integrate with an automatic transfer switch. Rather than installing a secondary essential loads panel to power critical circuits from a generator, the My Leviton app provides an interface where users can change their essential and nonessential circuits at any time, with no need for re-wiring. The Whole Home Energy Monitor integrates with automatic transfer switches via contact interface and will automatically shed nonessential loads when grid power fails.

Thanks to Leviton's all-plug-on breaker design, upgrading an existing Leviton Load Center to a Smart Load Center is as easy as removing standard circuit breakers out of the panel, snapping the new 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers in their place, and installing the Whole Home Energy Monitor. Basic and smart circuit breakers can be intermixed in the Leviton Load Center, providing homeowners with a modular and cost-effective way to get the benefits of smart functionality while avoiding the headaches and high upfront costs associated with all-inclusive smart panels, or sacrificing panel space with aftermarket relay modules. Leviton 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers take up the same space as basic circuit breakers, and don't require any additional wiring.

The 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers are now available in 1-Pole or 2-Pole formats and amperages up to 60A with a variety of protection types: standard overcurrent, combination AFCI, GFCI (personnel or equipment protection), and dual-function AFCI/GFCI. Along with the breaker status color identifier in the rocker handle, and line-side powered LEDs communicating trip events on AFCI, GFCI and dual-function models, all 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers include an LED to clearly display when a breaker has been remotely turned OFF – all without a homeowner ever having to touch the panel.

The scalable and affordable Load Center is ideal for contractors and homeowners alike as it can install up to 25% faster, adheres to the most stringent UL requirements for GFCI protection and device end-of-life consequences, provides user-friendly diagnostics plus insights into energy use, and features a sleek design.

As the most complete Wi-Fi lighting and load control solution available today, the My Leviton app allows for control of the recently launched smart EV Charging Stations and the Decora Smart™ Wi-Fi® product lines, letting users view real-time vehicle charging status and schedule lighting scenes in their home. For more information, visit www.leviton.com/myleviton.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls, load centers, and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience, and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, itis clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/leviton.

SOURCE Leviton