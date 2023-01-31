Leviton to Showcase New Global Cabling Systems and Products at BICSI Winter Conference and Cisco Live Amsterdam

Both tradeshows will feature aspects of Leviton's standout year in terms of new global systems, new product offerings and Leviton's CN2030 sustainability initiative

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today it will display complete, end-to-end cabling systems as well as its latest network infrastructure solutions at the 2023 BICSI Winter Conference and Cisco Live Amsterdam, both held the first full week of February. Also, Leviton is participating as the Official Cable Sponsor of Cisco Live Amsterdam. In January 2023, Leviton introduced its globally available MILLENNIUM™ copper systems worldwide, and they will be available to the public for the first time at these two important technology conferences.

"We are excited about the chance to meet face to face with customers, contractors and consultants from around the world," said Jim Frey, senior director of global marketing at Leviton Network Solutions. "Our efforts have been geared toward being a valuable global partner to help customers accomplish their business goals. Whether it is helping data center managers achieve next generation speeds or helping enterprise IT directors deploy smart building and IoT, we are providing our customers with the complete systems they need while keeping performance and sustainability front of mind."

Leviton products and systems on display include:

MILLEN NIUM Copper Systems. Leviton now offers three global copper systems that are available to specify anywhere in the world. These end-to-end copper cabling systems provide consistent performance, product sets and support worldwide.

Leviton now offers three global copper systems that are available to specify anywhere in the world. These end-to-end copper cabling systems provide consistent performance, product sets and support worldwide. Leviton's Premier SST Cable, Now Available in EMEA, LATAM and APAC Regions. This popular solution in the US allows for industry-leading performance and excellent signal isolation in a small outer diameter.

This popular solution in the US allows for industry-leading performance and excellent signal isolation in a small outer diameter. Family Expansion of RDT Cat 6A Cable Technology in the US. This reduced diameter cable, introduced January 2022 in plenum (CMP) in the US, is now also offered in indoor/outdoor (I/O) and riser (CMR) constructions.

This reduced diameter cable, introduced in plenum (CMP) in the US, is now also offered in indoor/outdoor (I/O) and riser (CMR) constructions. Front Loading UTP QUICKPORT™ Patch Panels. These globally available panels include an innovative front-loading bezel designed to ease deployments and MAC work.

These globally available panels include an innovative front-loading bezel designed to ease deployments and MAC work. A Comprehensive New Platform of Global Copper Patch Cords. Includes standard and high flex Cat 6A and Cat 6 patch cords with a compact plug and boot, engineered for IoT devices and high-density applications and available worldwide.

In addition to these product offerings, Leviton will feature details on its sustainability initiative, CN2030, to achieve company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050. Leviton will also participate in tech sessions, giving attendees valuable information on industry trends. Leviton invites BICSI Winter Conference (Booth 627) and CISCO Live (B08) attendees to see product demonstrations and talk with network experts from Leviton Network Solutions.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS . European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical to lighting, to data networks and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg .

