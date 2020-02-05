Leviton's New Decora Smart™ Voice Dimmer with Amazon Alexa Built-in Offers Smart Lighting and a Voice Assistant in a Single Device

The Decora Smart Voice Dimmer with Amazon Alexa Built-in, part number DWVAA, is the ideal replacement for standard light switches to add lighting control and intelligence to any area of your home. The device allows users to not only fully automate and control lighting via Amazon Alexa or the My Leviton app , but also take advantage of Alexa services and features without the need for an additional device or hub. Homeowners can use their voice to dim and brighten lights, listen to the news, get the weather, play music, control smart home devices, make announcements, and more – all through the Decora Smart Voice Dimmer. Homeowners can also access their lighting remotely from anywhere through the My Leviton app and create lighting schedules or custom scenes, such as having lights dim to 30% brightness for a "Movie Time" Scene.

"Consumers increasingly want to have access to the convenience and features of voice assistants in many areas of their homes," said James Shurte, senior product manager for Leviton. "This provided an opportunity for Leviton to combine the innovative technology from our popular Decora Smart Wi-Fi lighting controls product line with the power of Amazon Alexa Built-in. Now, homeowners can embed smart lighting control with the intelligence and benefits of Amazon Alexa invisibly throughout their homes from a single device to help make their daily lives easier."

Expanding Smart Lighting & Home Automation Possibilities

For those looking to quickly add voice control and smart lighting to one room or area of the home, the Decora Smart Voice Dimmer is the smart choice. The device works seamlessly with other Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices and the My Leviton app for an easy, intuitive Wi-Fi lighting solution for your home. The Decora Smart Voice Dimmer, other Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices and many additional types of smart products can be included in Alexa home automation routines via the Alexa app. These routines can easily be activated via the homeowner's voice such as:

"Alexa, run my Morning Routine," to slowly brighten lights in a bedroom and to get a weather update before streaming the morning news.

"Alexa, run my Leaving For Work Routine," to turn lights off, set back the temperature in the house to conserve energy, and get a traffic update on your commute as you are headed out the door.

"Alexa, turn on Family Movie Night," to dim the room lights for comfort and to enable the best viewing experience.

In addition to Alexa Built-in, the Decora Smart Voice Dimmer works with My Leviton partners such as IFTTT and Google Assistant.

Best-in-class Lighting Control Performance

The Decora Smart Voice Dimmer with Amazon Alexa Built-in requires a neutral wire and was designed with easy installation in mind and to offer Leviton's best-in-class dimming performance. This includes its "Off Means Off" technology for low-wattage LED bulbs, custom settings for fade rates, bulb types and more through the My Leviton app, and 3-Way/Multi-Way compatibility for dimming or switching control of the same fixture from dimmers in multiple locations, such as a stairway or a kitchen. The device blends in with Leviton's popular Decora aesthetic to match other controls throughout the house. Additionally, as with all hubless Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices, the intelligence is built into the device itself, so a Wi-Fi connection is all a homeowner needs for fast set-up and homeowners can rest assured knowing that their lighting schedules will continue to run even during temporary internet outages.

The Decora Smart Voice Dimmer with Amazon Alexa Built-in is now available for purchase. For more information on Leviton's Decora Smart Voice Dimmer with Amazon Alexa Built-in and other exciting Decora Smart Wi-Fi product offerings, please visit www.leviton.com/voicedimmer.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

