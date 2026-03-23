Levon Aronian Becomes Global Ambassador of Jardins d'Arménie Royal Brandy

YEREVAN, Armenia, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World famous Armenian chess grandmaster, two-time World Cup winner, and three-time Olympic champion Levon Aronian, who currently represents the United States, has officially become the Global Ambassador for Jardins d'Arménie, a luxury royal brandy.

Grandmaster Levon Aronian and Armen Pogossian, owner Pogossian Luxury Brand House

Operating under the Pogossian Luxury Brand House, the brand marked its entry into the international market last September with an exclusive gala in Monte Carlo. The event was attended by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, who was among the first to experience the royal brandy. Today, the company is steadily expanding its global footprint into the USA and beyond․

"As Jardins d'Arménie continues its global journey, partnering with a world-class grandmaster brings a new energy and vision to our expansion," says Armen Pogossian, owner of Pogossian Luxury Brand House. "We share Levon Aronian's commitment to knowledge, strategic thinking, and responsibility. As a chess enthusiast, I am honored to collaborate with a global icon whose talent, discipline, and elegance are admired across the world."

Jardins d'Arménie is crafted for those who appreciate values matured over time. Much like the strategic depth of chess, every step and every year of aging are critical in the pursuit of perfection within the production of high-end brandy. Now representing the United States on the international chess stage, Levon Aronian brings a transatlantic perspective to his role as Global Ambassador. His global presence reinforces Jardins d'Arménie's mission to connect heritage with a modern, worldwide audience, bridging cultures and markets․

"Chess is often called the royal game, and Jardins d'Arménie is, without doubt, a royal brandy," says Levon Aronian. "Representing Armenia on the world stage has always been a source of pride for me, and I feel a similar sense of honor with this brand. Jardins d'Arménie carries the legacy and excellence of our nation, supporting producers and contributing to the Armenian economy. I am thrilled to be part of this journey, lending my name to a luxury brand that celebrates our heritage and introduces Armenia's artistry to the world."

The foundations of Jardins d'Arménie were laid by Simon Pogossian. For over 30 years, the Pogossian family has been dedicated to the production of exceptional luxury products, driven by superior professionalism, innovation, and a pursuit of uncompromising excellence. Today, the leadership has passed to Simon's son, Armen Pogossian, who at 27 represents a new generation of global business leaders.

About Jardins d'Arménie

Jardins d'Arménie introduces an entirely new category of brandy: Royal Brandy. Made from Voskehat grapes, this spirit is crafted by Armenian masters who combine time-honored brandy-making traditions with modern innovation. It follows a distinctive aging process that begins with oak casks, where it develops a rich foundation of chocolate and smooth vanilla notes. The journey continues in apricot wood casks - the house's signature - adding layers of fruit and delicate nuttiness, before returning to oak for a final refinement.

Two key innovations accompany this creation. An expertly designed hermetic cap, made of two interlocking parts and patent-pending, ensures an airtight seal that protects the integrity of the aromas from cellar to glass. Each bottle is also offered with a set of degustation cups, designed to provide an exclusive preview of the brandy's profile and enrich the overall tasting experience.

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SOURCE Jardins d’Arménie