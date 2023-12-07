Lexington Primary Care Doctor Charles C. Johnson Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Practice

Board-Certified Family Physician Joins MDVIP National Network to Provide More Personalized Care to the Lexington Community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced the opening of a new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in Lexington, Kentucky. Charles C. Johnson, D.O., a board-certified family medicine physician, is currently accepting patients who seek a more direct relationship with their primary care doctor.

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, Dr. Johnson is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"I was inspired to go into medicine by my great aunt, who was an osteopathic physician and strived to treat the whole person, not just a set of symptoms. This whole-person ideal is my goal for every one of my patients," said Dr. Johnson. "In my MDVIP-affiliated practice, we have more time to have deeper conversations about your health and wellness goals. Knowing your family history and lifestyle factors, together with the comprehensive diagnostic tests that comprise the annual MDVIP Wellness Program, can help us identify and better prevent future issues and contribute to a healthier life."

Watch this video to learn more about Dr. Charles Johnson's practice.

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with 11 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Charles C. Johnson, D.O.

Dr. Johnson received his medical degree from the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. He performed his internship at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Michigan, and his residency in Family Medicine at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, which is affiliated with the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He also completed a postgraduate residency in Medical Technology at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dr. Johnson is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians. His office is located at 3141 Beaumont Centre Circle, Suite 103, in Lexington. For more information, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/charlesjohnsondo.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954-401-9931

[email protected]

