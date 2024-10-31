LexisNexis Risk Solutions Achieves Category Leader Recognition in Chartis KYC Solutions and Data Solutions 2024 Report

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been recognized as a Category Leader in both the Know Your Customer (KYC) Solutions and KYC Data Solutions quadrants by Chartis Research in its latest 2024 report. This acknowledgment highlights the company's commitment to providing superior know your customer solutions that prioritize customer needs and drive innovation in the financial crime compliance sector.

Chartis KYC Data and Solutions 2024 report underscores a significant shift in LexisNexis Risk Solutions' market standing. Last year, the firm was noted as Best of Breed in KYC Solutions; this year, it is a Category Leader. Additionally, LexisNexis Risk Solutions maintains its position in the KYC Data Solutions category, outshining competitors with its exceptional digital ID capabilities – earning five stars, the only vendor to do so in this report.

James Gothard, vice president of screening products at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, remarked, "Our recognition by Chartis as a Category Leader across these key areas is a testament to our relentless focus on delivering customer-centric solutions. We strive to equip our clients with cutting-edge tools that not only meet regulatory requirements but also enhance operational efficiency and reinforce trust."

Ahmad Kataf, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis, said, "LexisNexis Risk Solutions' category leader position in our KYC Data quadrant reflects several factors. The company has continued to build on its leading position in KYC Data, enhanced its market intelligence and integrations with trade data, and developed partnerships with corporate data providers that have helped to drive the continued expansion of its products."

The Chartis KYC report serves as an industry benchmark, evaluating vendors on their technological advancements and strategic direction in the KYC landscape.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

Media Contacts:

Mike Normansell

(+44) 07377152610

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions