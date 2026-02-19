LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches AI-Powered Identity Management Platform for Healthcare

Industry-leading identity verification, resolution and enrichment solutions combine with leading AI authentication capabilities to secure, unify and enrich patient identities across the care journey

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the launch of an identity management platform with industry leading identity verification, resolution and enrichment solutions that enable healthcare organizations to manage patient and member identities across the entire healthcare journey. Configured specifically for healthcare use cases, the platform enables organizations to confidently verify identities, resolve duplicate records and continuously enhance profiles with social and behavioral insights from beyond their organization. The result is stronger data integrity, reduced operational risk and more personalized consumer engagement.

"As digital access expands and fraud tactics become more sophisticated, identity management must be a core priority across healthcare," said Adam Mariano, SVP and general manager of healthcare, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our identity management platform leverages our best-in-class identity solutions to help healthcare organizations stay ahead of AI-driven threats while creating more complete, trusted patient and member profiles that support more efficient operations, stronger engagement and improved outcomes."

Purpose-Built Identity Management for Healthcare

With digital enrollment, virtual care and online self-services expanding, healthcare organizations face growing pressure to secure access without creating barriers for patients and members. Organizations often struggle with fragmented patient journeys, manual identity workflows and incomplete or inaccurate records. In abundance of caution, many organizations add more friction to the consumer's verification process, which can reduce risk but also inadvertently restrict rightful access. The healthcare identity management platform from LexisNexis Risk Solutions reduces these burdens by delivering a holistic approach to identity that can verify with confidence and engage patients and members at every point in their journey.

By streamlining identity management processes, the platform can:

support outreach and enrollment initiatives

resolve duplicate and disparate identities across care settings

reduce the risk of identity-related fraud by securing access with a friction-right digital experience

by securing access with a friction-right digital experience expedite registrations and claims processing workflows by appending profiles with up-to-date contact information

link external insights like behavioral or socio-economic insights to patient and member profiles

The platform aims to reduce manual work, improve patient and member digital experience and support more informed engagement across clinical, administrative and consumer touchpoints.

AI-Powered Protection Against Identity Fraud

Advances in generative AI and deepfake technology have made it easier for fraudsters to create highly realistic fake identities, weakening the effectiveness of traditional verification methods. To stay ahead of these evolving threats, healthcare organizations need more advanced approaches to protect patients, systems and sensitive data.

The healthcare identity management platform addresses this challenge with AI-driven capabilities such as LexisNexis® IDVerse®, a next-generation solution for document authentication and identity verification designed to counter emerging fraud tactics. The IDVerse® platform combines biometric verification, proprietary AI models and deep neural networks to verify digital identities and authenticate documents without compromising the speed or ease of the consumer experience.

"IDVerse offers a more sophisticated level of authentication when identity fraud can have significant consequences such as registering a new account, processing high-value transactions or accessing sensitive information," said Kim Brown, vice president of product management for insurance and healthcare identity solutions, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "By integrating automated identity verification directly into healthcare environments, organizations can detect deepfakes, reduce fraud risk, improve efficiency and say 'yes' with confidence to deliver a secure, intuitive experience for consumers."

Click here to read more about the healthcare Identity management platform from LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

