LexisNexis Risk Solutions Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Emailage

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Emailage®, a global provider of fraud prevention and risk management solutions. Emailage will become a part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Founded in 2012 and based in the Phoenix metro area with offices across the globe, Emailage helps organizations reduce online fraud by building multi-dimensional profiles associated with customer email addresses to render predictive risk scores.

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquisition of Emailage further demonstrates the company's commitment to augmenting organic growth with strategic acquisitions.

Emailage's long-standing contributory network database will enhance the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®, which analyzes an average of 39.9 billion transactions annually to provide organizations with actionable insight into the world's rapidly changing threat landscape.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions already has an established commercial partnership with Emailage to offer email risk assessment to customers around the world. Further integration of Emailage's capabilities will build a more complete picture of risk in today's global mobile and digital economy.

Rick Trainor, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Business Services, said, "We are continuously evolving our fraud prevention and identity assessment solutions to help our customers fight fraud. Emailage's broad email and digital data attributes network, inquiry data and confirmed fraud feedback complement our deep expertise in contributory data management and linking technology. This strategic acquisition will expand our digital identity intelligence and fraud prevention services, providing our customers an even more comprehensive view into consumers for more predictive risk assessment."

Rei Carvalho, CEO of Emailage, said, "LexisNexis Risk Solutions is laser-focused on providing its customers a 360 degree view into an identity, which aligns with our mission to help customers who seek fast, low-friction, global digital identity fraud solutions to combat fraud without sacrificing consumer experience. We are thrilled to be recognized as a pioneer in email intelligence-based fraud risk scoring solutions and look forward to aligning our solutions to help organizations fight fraud on a more comprehensive level."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £39bn, €45.8bn, $50.7bn. www.relx.com.

About Emailage

Emailage is a global leader in fraud prevention and risk management. Through key partnerships, proprietary data, and advanced machine-learning technology, Emailage provides multi-faceted predictive solutions with email at its core. We're outsmarting fraud together with our clients, and helping businesses around the world realize significant return on investment through improved detection of fraudulent transactions. To learn more, visit: www.Emailage.com, @Emailage on Twitter, or the company's LinkedIn page.

