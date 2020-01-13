LexisNexis Risk Solutions Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire ID Analytics from NortonLifeLock

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ID Analytics, a trusted provider of credit and fraud risk solutions for enterprises. Based in San Diego and founded in 2002, ID Analytics's technology delivers risk insights through the combination of proprietary data, patented analytics, and near real-time cross-industry consumer identity behavior.

ID Analytics will become part of the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Business Services group, which uses vast data resources, technology, linking and analytics to deliver actionable insights that enable businesses to better analyze and assess risk, resulting in better outcomes.

ID Analytics's solutions complement LexisNexis Risk Solutions in two strategic growth areas: Fraud and Identity Management, offering analytic models and verification solutions to help customers identify consumer risk; and Credit Risk Decisioning, utilizing data attributes to give organizations a better understanding of consumer risk and credit worthiness to promote financial inclusion.

Rick Trainor, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Business Services, said, "ID Analytics is widely recognized in the fraud and identity and credit risk space for its differentiated contributory data assets and advanced analytics capabilities. Combined with our strengths of verifying and authenticating physical and digital identities, our customers will benefit from an even more comprehensive approach to detecting and preventing fraud and managing risk."

Trainor continued, "Our acquisition of ID Analytics is in line with our growth strategy, which has organic growth as our cornerstone, enhanced by acquisitions targeting data and analytics capabilities that complement our existing business."

Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock, said, "The sale of ID Analytics is another step in the transformation of NortonLifeLock into a pure-play consumer cyber safety leader. We can now be completely focused on our singular mission to protect all areas of consumers' online lives."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £37.4bn, €44bn, $48.9bn. www.relx.com.

