LexisNexis Risk Solutions Honored with Chartis Research RiskTech100 Award for Financial Crime - Data for Third Straight Year

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Chartis RiskTech 100 Award for Third Year in a Row

LexisNexis Risk Solutions combines advanced analytics and global identity intelligence with innovative financial crime technologies to deliver precise perspectives on ever-changing risks. This multi-layered approach enables businesses to efficiently recognize relevant risk and complete critical compliance processes.

"As the threat environment and regulatory requirements constantly evolve, businesses need financial crime compliance data that is robust and highly-relevant," said Daniel Wager, vice president, global financial crime compliance strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our ability to win this prestigious award for the third year in a row demonstrates our commitment to continuously update our comprehensive global risk intelligence to reflect the current global risk realities."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

