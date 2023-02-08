LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches First Asia-Pacific Data Center in India

New Data Center Helps Enterprises Meet Growing Demands for Advanced Digital Identity Intelligence and Fraud Prevention Solutions While Complying with India's Data Residency Requirements

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced today the launch of its first data center in India, providing advanced data protection by keeping information locally. It is the first step in expanding the company's data center footprint in Asia Pacific and will serve customers in India exclusively.

The use of smartphones and apps is skyrocketing in India, expected to become a US$1 trillion digital economy by 2025, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs. The Reserve Bank of India indicates that India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the country's economy overall between 2014 and 2019, playing a key role in the nation's growth.

The new data center will support the rapid rise in demand for data and help Indian and multinational companies doing business locally through access to LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, an enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and authentication, as well as advanced behavioral biometrics technology with LexisNexis® BehavioSec®.

The launch brings the global capabilities of LexisNexis Risk Solutions to India, enabling customers to detect and block fraud in near real-time while building trust with genuine end users. By layering behavioral biometrics with local digital identity intelligence, as well as global insights from the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®, customers gain additional risk signals across account openings, logins and payments.

"India is an important market for us. We're pleased to offer our customers anti-fraud and identity verification solutions they need to meet their complex fraud prevention needs," said Stephen Topliss, vice president, fraud and identity, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions leverages a cloud platform to provide customers with strong data security that meets specific data residency and compliance requirements. The platform holds a number of compliance certifications, including ISO 27001, CSA certification and HIPAA.

"Companies are using the power of data to capture valuable insights, transform experiences, drive revenue growth and reduce risk. However, it also means businesses share a greater responsibility to protect customer data and ensure privacy with a reliable infrastructure in the digital ecosystem. Launching the data center has demonstrated our commitment to helping Indian businesses keep pace and thrive in an ever-changing regulatory environment," said Topliss.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

Media Contact:

Joyce LEE

+852 9883 9321

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions