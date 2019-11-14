LexisNexis Risk Solutions Ranks Top Home Health and Hospice Providers

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has announced the release of its 2019 Top 100 Home Health and Hospice Agencies Rankings. The rankings provide home health and hospice care companies with information to help them better understand their market positions, dynamics and environment for potential M&A activity and growth for their businesses.

The top U.S. provider lists are based on yearly medical claims and patient volume data from LexisNexis® MarketView™ claims database. This compilation takes into account more than 1.6 billion medical claims.

"The home health and hospice markets are incredibly robust and dynamic, requiring stakeholders to have a solid understanding of agency trends for continued growth," said Rick Grape, Director, Claims Solutions, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Up against challenges of lower reimbursements, higher compliance standards, and growing patient population, and the movement toward consolidation, more agencies need help to maximize their presence in the competitive U.S. market."

Top 10 Home Health Providers Top 10 Hospice Providers



1. Kindred Healthcare — Louisville, Ky. 1. VITAS® Healthcare — Miami 2. Amedisys — Baton Rouge, La. 2. Kindred Healthcare — Louisville, Ky. 3. LHC Group, Inc. — Lafayette, La. 3. HCR ManorCare — Toledo, Ohio 4. Encompass™ Health Corp. — Dallas 4. Amedisys — Baton Rouge, La. 5. AccentCare Inc. — Dallas 5. Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care —Rosemont, Ill. 6. Brookdale Senior Living Solutions — Brentwood, Tenn. 6. CURO® Health Services — Mooresville, N.C. 7. BAYADA® Home Health Care — Moorestown, N.J. 7. Compassionate Care Hospice* — Parsippany, N.J. 8. Trinity Health at Home — Livonia, Mich. 8. Compassus™ — Brentwood, Tenn. 9. Elara Caring — Addison, Texas 9. Chapters Health System — Tampa, FL. 10. Interim HealthCare® — Sunrise, Fla. 10. Hospice of the Valley — Phoenix

LexisNexis performs comprehensive market data analysis through its MarketView solution, delivering customers a current and accurate look at the home health and hospice markets. The insights also enable agencies to optimize planning and advance growth strategies with a detailed understanding of various referral patterns and affiliations.

Check out the full list of 100 companies serving the home health and hospice communities here.

* Amedisys acquired Compassionate Care Hospice in February 2019.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

https://risk.lexisnexis.com/

