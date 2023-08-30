LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Digital Fraud Management Analyst Report

News provided by

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

30 Aug, 2023, 09:47 ET

  • Company received highest possible scores (5.0) in 13 of the 22 evaluated criteria.
  • The independent research firm recognized the company for its "strong rule and AI-based risk scoring and behavioral biometrics."

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been named a leader by Forrester Research Inc. in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management (DFM), Q3 2023 report. LexisNexis Risk Solutions received the highest possible scores (5.0) in 13 of the 22 evaluated criteria, including user management, rule management, statistical decisioning, customer authentication policies, integration, vision, roadmap, community and innovation.

According to the Forrester report, "LexisNexis Risk Solutions has strong rule and AI-based risk scoring and behavioral biometrics." The Forrester report also notes that the company "offers robust user and role management, broad rule-based risk scoring capabilities including rule induction, device IP and fingerprint hotlists, champion/challenger models and version-controlled risk scoring. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a great fit for enterprises already using the vendor's identity verification or behavioral biometrics solutions."

"At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we strive to build secure digital interactions for our customers. In doing so, we provide a wide array of data, attributes and risk signals across all customer interaction channels and journeys," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We appreciate Forrester's acknowledgement. We believe Forrester is recognizing our success in the DFM space and we will continue to put customer experience at the center of our vision for the future of fraud and identity."

The LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision Platform® is key to the company's ability to provide sophisticated DFM solutions to the market. The Dynamic Decision Platform uses digital identity intelligence, workflow and orchestration and case management for clients to make more accurate and timely decisions about risk and trust.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

Media Contact:
Marcy Theobald
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
678.860.3639
[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Also from this source

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named Category Leader by Chartis Research for Identity Verification Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Ranks as Functionality Standout in 2023 Celent AML Transaction Monitoring Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.