LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized as a Top Cybersecurity Company by The Software Report

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leader in data and analytics, was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report. The list recognizes companies that present the most innovative and technologically advanced approach to protecting its customers. LexisNexis Risk Solutions ranked third among its peers and top among all risk management companies on the list.

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. LexisNexis Risk Solutions was selected against hundreds of nomination submissions, and stood out for its ability to provide customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry speciﬁc content with advanced technology and analytics to help evaluate and predict risk.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions utilizes data and advanced analytics to help customers make better, timelier decisions by linking physical and digital identities — including device, behavioral biometric and credit seeking insights — to bring the world of identity together for a holistic view of a consumer. A suite of fraud management and identity verification and authentication solutions provides companies with risk intelligence they can use to apply the appropriate level of security-related friction for every interaction across the consumer lifecycle. This helps prevent fraudulent activity before it enters the business environment.



The Software Report also recognized the company's commitment to ensuring broader identity attribute coverage across risk domains. The company released two new products in 2020 to enhance these capabilities: LexisNexis® Fraud Intelligence is a non-FCRA solution that helps organizations mitigate new account fraud risk by bringing together identity events and consumer application activity to arrive at a comprehensive, powerful score that offers a complete view of identity; and LexisNexis® Emailage®, a fraud risk scoring solution that uses email intelligence to increase fraud detection and prevention.

"We believe that fraud solutions should differentiate between trustworthy and high-risk users in real-time, without adding friction for good consumers," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud & identity strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, who was named as a Top 50 Women Leader in SaaS by The Software Report in October 2020. "LexisNexis Risk Solutions ultimately helps make commerce more transparent, business decisions easier and processes more efﬁcient by bringing clarity to otherwise disparate information. We thank The Software Report for its acknowledgment of our work and are very proud to be recognized for essentially changing the face of cybersecurity for our customers across the globe through unparalleled physical, digital and behavioral insights."

