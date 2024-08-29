LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized as Category Leader in Both Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions Categories in Chartis Research Report

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a global leader in data analytics and technology solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a Category Leader in both the Enterprise Fraud Solutions and Payment Fraud Solutions quadrants within the 2024 Chartis Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions Market Update and Vendor Landscape report.

The prestigious Chartis report evaluates vendors based on their completeness of offering and market potential, highlighting those that demonstrate exceptional capabilities in the fraud solutions sector. Achieving Category Leader status across these quadrants underscores the company's commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions that address the evolving challenges of fraud detection and prevention.

"This recognition by Chartis reflects our continued dedication to advancing fraud prevention strategies and delivering innovative solutions tailored to the needs of our clients," stated Kimberly Sutherland, Vice President of Fraud and Identity Strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We are honored to be acknowledged for our efforts to combat fraud across various industries, ensuring greater security and trust in financial and digital transactions."

Chartis Research evaluated several solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions including LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision Platform, the underlying platform for LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, LexisNexis® BehavioSec®, LexisNexis® Emailage®, LexisNexis® Phone Intelligence, LexisNexis® TrueID® Document Authentication and InstantID® Q&A.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

