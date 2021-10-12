LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized with Four Awards for its Fraud and Identity Capabilities

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced today that it is the recipient of four prominent awards, all of which highlight excellence in the fields of fraud prevention, identity authentication and verification and cybersecurity. The wins include:

The 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards - Overall Cybersecurity Company of the Year

- Overall Cybersecurity Company of the Year The Global Banking & Finance Awards ® - Decade of Excellence Anti-Fraud / Security Solution USA 2021 Award

- Decade of Excellence Anti-Fraud / Security Solution 2021 Award Juniper Research Future Digital Awards - AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation Gold Winner for LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®

- AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation Gold Winner for LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® Pan Finance Awards – Best Financial Services Cybersecurity Solutions

"It's an honor to win all four of these prestigious awards, especially at a time when fraud and digital identity are more complex than ever," said Grayson Clarke, senior vice president, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Digital fraud has rapidly evolved in a short time amid the pandemic. Our solutions have adapted with this ever-changing landscape and we're thankful for the global recognition of our commitment to helping organizations keep their business and their consumers more protected from criminal activity."

CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards strive to recognize the best companies, products, technical innovations and people in the cybersecurity industry. LexisNexis Risk Solutions earned the title of 2021 Overall Cybersecurity Company of the Year, showcasing the company as a leader in the fraud and identity space. The competition was particularly strong, with more than 4,000 nominations from companies all over the world.

The international competition is available to all individuals, companies and organizations involved in producing cybersecurity products and services.

Global Banking and Finance Awards

LexisNexis Risk Solutions won top honors with the 2021 Decade of Excellence Anti-Fraud / Security Solution award for the United States. Earlier in the year LexisNexis Risk Solutions won the Best Anti-Fraud/Security Solutions Provider award across the APAC, LATAM, U.S. and Western Europe regions.

The Global Banking & Finance Awards have honored innovation, achievement, strategy and inspirational change across the financial industry since 2011. Sponsored by Global Banking & Finance Review, the Decade of Excellence Awards honor companies that have shown exceptional leadership and innovation in their field since the founding of the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

Pan Finance Awards Program

The Pan Finance awards program serves as a measure of excellence, shining a spotlight on leading examples of best practices across the world of finance. Beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, the awards program also measures success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive contribution to society. The Program recognized LexisNexis Risk Solutions for Best Financial Services Cybersecurity Solution.

At a time when the world's economies have faced unprecedented levels of uncertainty, each award recognizes an outstanding individual or organization that has excelled over the last 12 months.

Juniper Research Future Digital Awards

LexisNexis ThreatMetrix is an enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and digital authentication that is trusted by thousands of leading global brands to inform daily transaction decisions. The Juniper Research Future Digital Awards awarded LexisNexis ThreatMetrix the Gold honor for AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation in the Fintech and Payments category.

Since 2008, the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards has recognized companies that are at the forefront of their respective fields. These companies deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audiences.

Continues Clarke, "Our significant growth in recent years ultimately equates to us being able to better help our customers make communities safer, commerce more transparent, economic opportunities more inclusive, business outcomes more predictable and risk decision processes more streamlined. We want to inspire insightful decisions in a world of hidden risks and opportunities. As an innovator in the space, we continue to take bold steps to ensure broader fraud prevention, identity verification and authentication across all risk domains."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

